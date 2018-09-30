Sunday at the World Grand Prix Darts with Michael van Gerwen in action

Daryl Gurney will have the weight of Ireland on his shoulders as he attempts to retain the World Grand Prix in Dublin

We've asked Wayne Mardle to put away his crystal ball for a couple of days with Michael Smith stepping up to the plate for Sunday's predictions at the World Grand Prix Darts.

Michael van Gerwen (1) v Steve Lennon

Michael will win this one 2-0. He's suffered a couple of early exits in TV tournaments so that will only make him more annoyed and angry to get a win. I think Steve might be the one that's going to get on the wrong end of the stick. The crowd may help Lennon being an Irishman in Ireland, but I can't see that bothering Michael too much.

Darren Webster v Stephen Bunting

I like Stephen, but I think Webster might just edge this 2-1. Me and Stephen live in the same town so we get on pretty well. He's a decent lad with a solid team around him, but I just think Darren is playing the better out the two at the minute.

Dave Chisnall (8) v Max Hopp

If Chizzy plays the way he did against me in the World Matchplay then he wins, but if he plays the way he did in the Champions League then it's going to be a lot closer. It's going to be 2-1 either way, but I'm edging for Chizzy.

Ricky Evans v Raymond van Barneveld

This is Ricky's debut so I think Barney might be a little too strong for him. It might just depend how quickly Ricky wants to get those darts out of his hands or if he actually takes his time. Barney will edge it 2-1.

Daryl Gurney (5) v John Henderson

John Henderson to cause a huge upset?

John has beaten Michael van Gerwen in this event, while Daryl is the defending champion, but that could also work in a bad way for him because the pressure will be on him and if the crowd get on his back as well then he might have problems. I have a feeling that big John might edge this 2-1.

Ron Meulenkamp v Joe Cullen

Joe has just been playing that little bit better even though Ron has also been playing well. Cullen has seemingly been getting further in tournaments and I think he may just sneak this one 2-1. Joe is a good player but when he says things like "the best player lost", he needs to get that out of his head. They all say it but he got beat by probably the best player in the world in Gary Anderson at the World Matchplay, so he has just got to keep focused on his own game.

Gary Anderson v Jonny Clayton

1:13 Gary Anderson hit a nine-darter in his World Matchplay quarter-final against Joe Cullen Gary Anderson hit a nine-darter in his World Matchplay quarter-final against Joe Cullen

Anderson is winning everything at the minute, so you can't back against him. He's playing so well because he says "pampers are too expensive". He doesn't even practice and that's what annoys me. All he does is sleep, while I go and practice for three or four hours.

Jeffrey de Zwaan v Kim Huybrechts

Since Jeffrey's run at the World Matchplay I've not seen him anywhere else. I don't think he qualified for the Europeans or what, but Kim is also the same. He's not playing like his old self, so this match can go either way. It will be 2-1, but it's a dodgy 2-1 with lots of missed doubles.

