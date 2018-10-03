Wednesday at the World Grand Prix

Peter Wright, the world no 2, is in action on Wednesday night, chasing a place in the last eight

Peter Wright and Mensur Suljovic take centre stage as the second round of the World Grand Prix reaches its conclusion on Wednesday night.

The big guns in the top half eased into the last eight on Tuesday, with Gary Anderson, Michael van Gerwen and Daryl Gurney having little trouble in their last-16 matches.

But the bottom half is where the damage has been done, as world champion Rob Cross and last year's Grand Prix runner-up Simon Whitlock have both been sent packing.

Four more matches will complete the quarter-final line-up, and we've turned to the Sky Sports experts to run the rule over the action...

World champion Rob Cross stunned by Steve Beaton in Dublin

Mensur Suljovic v Ian White

Mensur Suljovic is out to improve on his run to the semi-final in Dublin last year

Mark Webster - Ian has not quite been able to do things on the big stage as he would like to, and while I think it will be close, I expect Mensur to come through.

Ian is confident after winning a European Tour event and that was the first step but he's yet to get past the quarter-finals of a TV tournament. He won't make the big jump until he can do it on the bigger stage.

Mensur goes from strength to strength as he showed in dispatching James Wade. That bottom half is looking open now after Steve Beaton beat Rob Cross. It's an opportunity for someone, as Mensur and Peter Wright have already put their markers down.

Steve Beaton v Gerwyn Price

Steve Beaton will have the crowd on his side against the Iceman

Rod Studd - Price against Noppert was a very strange game, especially when Noppert came out and said that Price had played in an unsporting manner.

I don't know about that, but there was some shouting as Gerwyn got himself going; that works in a crowd of 10,000 but if anything like that happens against Steve, he will come out on the wrong side of it, as everyone loves Steve.

Gerwyn has allowed himself to be painted as a bit of a bad guy and Steve will go up there as a crowd favourite, stroll about, and go about his business.

Rob Cross was very poor and Steve did not have to do too much to win but if Gerwyn, who is the favourite and most likely winner, loses focus and tries to get involved in some antics, then Steve will mop up.

World Grand Prix Results, Draw & Schedule

Peter Wright v Jermaine Wattimena

Jermaine Wattimena's quickfire style could land him in trouble

Wayne Mardle - Peter was superb in his opening game - he got away, he finished and he scored. There were no weaknesses in that performance.

Jermaine is erratic at the best of times and I don't think this format suits him. He is very quick and all the switching doesn't favour him at all.

He was trying to slow himself down and this tournament is a rhythm ruiner - is that a word? It definitely did that to Jermaine, and I think Peter will be too accurate and it could be a rout.

As my colleague Rod Studd says many times a day, any outcome is possible - but in this discipline, Peter is too good.

James Wilson v Adrian Lewis

Adrian Lewis has a chance to return to a major quarter-final

Wayne Mardle - Both men were impressive in the first round and for similar reasons as under pressure, they both produced.

Wilson was behind, then Whitlock let him in - but bearing in mind that he's not used to winning games on the TV stage, it was a good showing.

No offence to Simon, but Adrian did it against Michael Smith and Michael is probably a better player than Simon at this time. This is now an opportunity for Adrian to reach a major quarter-final, something he has not been in for a while.

It will be a game where Adrian can flow and James being that bit slower will help Adrian as he tries to find his right pace - he has slowed down, but I am not sure that is quite right for him.

World Grand Prix Draw Top Half Michael van Gerwen (1) v Dave Chisnall (8) Daryl Gurney (5) v Gary Anderson (4) Bottom Half Wednesday night Peter Wright (2) v Jermaine Wattimena James Wilson v Adrian Lewis Mensur Suljovic (6) v Ian White Steve Beaton v Gerwyn Price

Coverage continues from 7pm on Sky Sports Action on Wednesday night, with the four remaining second-round matches.

You can follow the unique double-in double-out format right through to the final on Saturday, October 6 - join in the conversation and go behind the scenes with us @SkySportsDarts.