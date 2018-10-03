James Wilson and Peter Wright ease into last eight of World Grand Prix

James Wilson ended Adrian Lewis' hopes of a major resurgence at the World Grand Prix while second seed Peter Wright eased into the quarter-finals at the Citywest Hotel.

Jackpot has been on the rise back up the rankings on the back of a successful season on the Tour but defeat to Wilson, nicknamed 'Lethal Biscuit', ended his hopes of a return to the last eight of a major TV tournament.

Wilson kept his composure brilliantly to see off Lewis in a five-set thriller to close day four on the Emerald Isle and become only the second non-seeded player into the quarter-finals - two years on from the European Championship where he made his only other TV quarter-final.

He will next face Peter Wright, who raced past Jermaine Wattimena and insisted he is not around to make up the numbers as talk of Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson's dominance has threatened to undermine Snakebite's status as the world No 2.

Earlier on Gerwyn Price ended the Steve Beaton renaissance with a 3-1 victory that saw him through to a showdown with Mensur Suljovic, who was too good for an out-of-sorts Ian White.

Attention now switches to the quarter-finals and a blockbuster line-up for the last eight that features five of the world's top six players all in on Thursday which you can see live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.

World Grand Prix Day Four - as it happened

World Grand Prix - Quarter Finals (Thursday's Order of Play) Mensur Suljovic v Gerwyn Price Peter Wright v James Wilson Daryl Gurney v Gary Anderson Michael van Gerwen v Dave Chisnall best of five sets

Adrian Lewis 2-3 James Wilson

Wilson halts Jackpot progress

Wilson eventually emerged victorious after a scrappy affair that got better as the game went on and started with Lewis enduring a difficult start that saw him fail to find a double with his first 14 darts.

Unsurprisingly, he was broken and that paved the way for Wilson to clinch the opener but only after he had busted his score of 77 but Lewis was unable to take advantage,

The two-time world champion got off to a better start in the second set, but Wilson produced two brilliant back-to-back finishes of 150 and 125 but Lewis showed great character to level at a set apiece.

Back came Wilson to lead again before Lewis pinched the fourth that remarkably featured five consecutive breaks of throw. It looked as if 'Jackpot' had timed his run to perfection but underdog Wilson hit big darts at crucial times to win the final set 3-1.

Peter Wright 3-0 Jermaine Wattimena

Wright too strong for Dutch debutant

Peter Wright eased past Jermaine Wattimena without ever looking in trouble. Snakebite asserted his dominance early on, as he broke throw in the opening leg, checking 87. While the Dutchman did hit back with a leg of his own, Wright strolled to the first set, finishing on an awkward double 3 with his third dart.

The Scotsman picked up from where he left off in the second set, checking 104 to get off the mark as he proceeded to another 3-1 set victory. It was all too easy for the second seed, as he won the final set 3-0 to secure his spot in the last eight.

While it was not quite a performance which will instil fear in other top players left in the competition, it was a thoroughly efficient display by last week's Champions League runner-up.

An average of 90.97 and 8/21 on finishing doubles was enough as he dropped just two legs en route to a procession victory over 'The Machine Gun'.

Mensur Suljovic 3-0 Ian White

Bullish Suljovic cruises to whitewash victory

Suljovic cruised into the last eight, after seeing off Ian White with the minimum of fuss and a barrage of big finishes.

Twice a semi-finalist in Dublin, Suljovic hit four ton-plus check-outs and three finishes on the bullseye before proclaiming himself a contender for the title, something he is not usually accustomed to doing.

The sixth seed set the tone early after White missed six darts from 66, the Austrian punishing his opponent's mistakes to break early and ease into a 2-0 lead in legs. White failed to punish more early sloppiness from Suljovic after the Austrian miscounted to leave 169 but ultimately he cleaned up to take the opener.

Any hope of a comeback for Diamond White was snuffed out by Suljovic, who upped the ante to seize the second set thanks to a pair of bullseye finishes.

Suljovic kicked into cruise control in the third with back-to-back ton-plus finishes, and a clinical double top to seal victory for the loss of a solitary leg.

Van Gerwen and Anderson remain on course for semi-final showdown

Gerwyn Price 3-1 Steve Beaton

Price stumbles past disappointing Beaton

'The Iceman' was in an animated mood early on to claim the opening two legs with back-to-back double top finishes, before eventually wrapping up the first set 3-1.

But 'The Bronzed Adonis' showed signs of life after the break, firing the first maximum of the match before going into a 2-0 lead, thanks in part to wayward finishing from Price who missed five consecutive doubles.

That gave the former rugby star a chance to claw his way back into the set, as Beaton took his run of consecutive missed doubles to 11 and Price fought back to claim the set and a 2-0 lead.

Beaton, the BDO world champion in 1996, stopped the rot to claim a high-quality third stanza but it was to no avail as Price upped his level to take three consecutive legs and Beaton's 23 missed dart at double proved his undoing.

