Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson headline World Grand Prix quarter-final

While Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson have dominated all talk of titles at the World Grand Prix, two of the best but most unassuming characters in darts on Wednesday night declared they are in it to win it.

Apparently this competition is all about Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson - we are just here to turn up apparently, so some commentators keep saying. It feels like sometimes we're not invited to the party but sorry guys I'm going to gate-crash that party - I'll be there in the final. Peter Wright

When the Snakebite persona descends, Peter Wright is a fan favourite, the brightly coloured outfits and the spectacular Mohican give him a character that allows him to take the stage.

In the press room and in front of the interview cameras Wright is a mild-mannered man happy to go about the business of reaching finals winning regular Tour events and claiming a maiden major - consistency that makes him the number two ranked player in the world who has his sights set on another big title.

Mensur Suljovic, The Gentle, has taken the darts world by surprise, ascending to the top of the game over the last couple of years. He has a big TV title to boot and is chasing another.

"This is the first time I have ever said this about a tournament but I think I can win this one," he said Suljovic.

"I think the checkouts on the bullseye killed Ian but if you give me chances I will take them. I don't care who I play in the rest of this tournament, I am focused only on my game."

Wayne Mardle describes Suljovic as a menace and is one of his biggest champions - in many ways the Austrian is the new James Wade, capable of consistency and causing any opponent problems.

However, it has been two other men who have been centre stage as pub room chatter has decided this week's argument will be 'who is the best player in the world?'.

Michael van Gerwen, with his 17 titles this year and status at the top of the rankings, or Gary Anderson who has been busy pocketing major title after major title this year?

It's a debate that has raged on Twitter and beyond, but it has brought out a different side in Suljovic and Wright who are not usually in the business of proclaiming themselves as winners, but both were in feisty mood on Wednesday night.

World Grand Prix Draw Top Half Michael van Gerwen (1) v Dave Chisnall (8) Daryl Gurney (5) v Gary Anderson (4) Bottom Half Wednesday night Peter Wright (2) v James Wilson Mensur Suljovic (6) v Gerwyn Price

Suljovic, to borrow a Wright line, got the party started in his interview with Sky Sports' Laura woods - to the surprise of everyone in the press room his answer when asked if he could win the title with trademark beaming smile and booming laugh was 'yes', and off he went, high fixing the crowd as he went.

Wright soon followed, into the press room he bounced following a hugely impressive dismantling of James Wattimena and Snakey indulged in a spot of mind games, telling everyone he will be waiting in the final for whoever should emerge from the top half.

James Wilson has accounted for Simon Whitlock and Adrian Lewis and will not be underestimated by Wright after a couple of gritty performances, while Gerwyn Price takes on Suljovic as he aims to bring recent strong Tour form to the big stage.

In the top half, we've asked Wayne Mardle and Rod Studd to run the rule over a pair of blockbuster encounters.

Michael van Gerwen v Dave Chisnall

Wayne Mardle - Michael is still the man to beat and rightfully so, he is the world No 1 and has won this three times, he knows what to do.

He feels he has got something to prove with Gary Anderson winning so much recently and he wants to put it right. The fact he is not getting things his own way at the crucial part of the year means he wants to be winning and he has looked good but not focused all the time.

Chizzy is going to have to play consistently, there is no good him being patchy. Obviously, he needs to get in first throw and if he can do that and keep Michael under pressure with big scoring he will have chances and he has beaten him here before so he knows he can do it.

I think Chizzy could nick a set, maybe even two but I just don't think he wins.

Gary Anderson v Daryl Gurney

Rod Studd - There have been times, the Matchplay last year springs to mind, where Daryl has done well enough and beat him in a high-quality game.

The way Anderson is throwing, Daryl would need to be throwing at that level again to cause him a problem and I don't think Daryl is playing quite well enough to rattle Gary's cage.

Unless something goes wrong with Anderson's back and he's been grumbling a little bit about that, I can't see a way that Daryl wins the match and it's hard to see anything other than Gary and Michael setting up the match that everyone wants to see.

