Michael van Gerwen takes on Peter Wright in World Grand Prix final

It has been abundantly clear all week at the World Grand Prix that Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright both feel they can win the tournament.

Gary Anderson has picked up the majority of big TV crowns this year, but MvG has 17 titles and Wright has three and five finals this season, along with a host of semi-final appearances. The top two in the world rankings have earned the right to expect success.

The pair have history, too. Wright feels his has MVG's number, but Mighyt Mike can point to a dominant record in the head-to-head (52-15).

With all manner of sub-plots, we take a look ahead to the final.

World Grand Prix - Route to the Final Michael van Gerwen (1) Peter Wright (2) W2-0 v Steve Lennon R1 W2-0 v Steve West W3-0 v Darren Webster R2 W3-0 Wattimena W3-1 v Dave Chsinall QF W3-2 v James Wilson W4-1 v Daryl Gurney SF W4-3 v Mensur Suljovic

Van Gerwen has a point to prove

Anderson's sweep of the UK Open, the Matchplay and the Champions League stirred some debate about who is the best player in the world and it appears to have irked Van Gerwen.

He has played brilliantly all week as shown by a tournament average pushing 100.

With the Grand Prix kicking off a run of tournaments that includes the Grand Slam, the European Championship, the World Series and the Players Championship Finals - it's no surprise to see Van Gerwen kicking into gear.

Whether he says so or not, the World Championships are beginning to loom large and title number three must be on his mind.

Snakebite's secret

Wright beat Van Gerwen in the Premier League earlier this year

That is not to hand the title to MvG. Snakebite has been telling everyone he has the secret to beating Van Gerwen on TV.

Maybe there is a magic formula, maybe Snakey is indulging in the mind games that saw him declare earlier in the week that he would be waiting in the final - but Wright has a lot going for him against Van Gerwen.

Snakebite's level rarely dips and he is usually there or thereabouts in most legs of most of his matches so when Van Gerwen has his lulls, Wright is usually well-placed to pick off legs.

They have played nine times this year and Wright has won the last two, including the Champions League semi-final, which featured a stirring comeback. Wright also picked off Van Gerwen twice in the regular Premier League season, but it was the Dutchman who went on to claim the title.

The time is Wright for Snakebite

The business end

However MvG has had Wright's number in major finals

For all his consistency, it remains a surprise that last year's UK Open is Wright's biggest career title and only major. He is determined to add to his abundance of Euro and Pro Tour crowns - 14 coming over the last three years.

Ominously for Saturday night, it has been in the 'majors' that he has faltered. With the biggest prize in sight, Snakebite has faltered with seven defeats in major finals - five of them to Van Gerwen.

Van Gerwen's astonishing Premier League final win in 2017 saw Wright miss a hot of opportunities to win the match and a second TV major title

The scars are there, despite his recent successes, as Van Gerwen has beaten Snakebite in the finals of the World Championship, the UK Open (twice), the Premier League and the Grand Slam - the remarkable Premier League final of 2017 stands out.

Van Gerwen, who trailed 5-1, 7-2 and 10-8 at The O2, took advantage of six missed match darts from Snakebite who looked a broken man at the end of the evening.

Defeats to Gary Anderson and Phil Taylor in major finals, as well as MVG, carries little shame but Wright is going to have to overcome final night phobia if he is to lift another big trophy.

Dublin delight for the Dutchman

Van Gerwen will hope to add a fourth title in Dublin on Saturday night

Whether it's the time of the year, the format or the venue, Van Gerwen enjoys the Dublin tournament and his three titles in the tournament are second only to Phil Taylor's astonishing 11.

Dublin will forever remain significant to Van Gerwen as the place he claimed his first major title, unseeded he roared through the field as a 23-year-old to beat Mervyn King and set sail on the path of dominance that has followed not just in Dublin but the world of darts.

It's his fifth final in the last seven years at the Citywest, and Wright will be the fifth different opponent he has faced.

Only Robert Thornton has emerged victorious from finals as Anderson and James Wade have joined King in falling to MvG - Wright now has his chance to get one over on the darling of Dublin but it won't be easy.

