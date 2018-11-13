Tuesday at the Grand Slam of Darts

Van Gerwen's shock defeat to Clayton was his first at the Grand Slam since 2014

The Grand Slam of Darts group stage concludes on Tuesday evening, with Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Raymond van Barneveld all battling to secure qualification to the last 16 in Wolverhampton.

Gary Anderson and James Wade produced ton-topping averages on Sunday evening to advance to the second round, but there are still a host of big names yet to secure their spots in the knockout stages.

Defending champion Michael van Gerwen is still fighting for qualification after suffering a shock defeat to an inspired Jonny Clayton in his second group game, which ended the Dutchman's 21-game unbeaten run at the cross-code event.

Groups E-H came to a close on Monday, but there are still six spots up for grabs from Groups A-D, on what promises to be a dramatic night of action in Wolverhampton.

Group A

Table P W L +/- Pts Jonny Clayton 2 2 0 +4 4 Michael van Gerwen 2 1 1 +3 2 Gary Robson 2 1 1 -3 2 Joe Murnan 2 0 2 -4 0

Clayton is looking to reach the last 16 of the Grand Slam for the very first time

Jonny Clayton sits top of Group A after his sensational victory over Van Gerwen, in one of the greatest games ever seen at the Grand Slam.

Van Gerwen averaged 107.90 but was left to rue three missed match darts as Clayton triumphed, and 'The Ferret' only needs to win two legs in his final group game against Gary Robson to confirm his qualification.

Van Gerwen knows that victory over Joe Murnan will see him through to the knockout phase, but the Bolton ace is still mathematically able to qualify himself.

Robson kept his qualification hopes alive with a dramatic comeback win over Murnan, but he'll need to defeat Clayton by a 5-1 scoreline or better if Van Gerwen triumphs on Tuesday night.

Group B

Table P W L +/- Pts Michael Smith 2 2 0 +3 4 Krzysztof Ratajski 2 1 1 +1 2 Raymond van Barneveld 2 1 1 -1 2 Adam Smith-Neale 2 0 2 -3 0

Smith could potentially knock Van Barneveld out of the tournament on Tuesday night

It's all to play for in Group B, with all four players still able to secure qualification, but Michael Smith currently occupies top spot after his impressive comeback win over Krzysztof Ratajski.

Ratajski would have sealed his place in round-two with victory over the Premier League finalist, but victory for 'The Polish Eagle' in his final game against BDO World Masters winner Adam Smith-Neale will see him advance.

Smith-Neale spurned four match darts to defeat Raymond van Barneveld on Sunday, which would have seen the 2012 champion exit the tournament.

However, Van Barneveld now faces a must-win clash against Smith, and if Ratajski defeats Smith-Neale, the five-time world champion must beat Smith by a 5-3 scoreline or better to claim a place in the knockout stages.

Group C

Table P W L +/- Pts James Wade 2 2 0 +7 4 Keegan Brown 2 1 1 -1 2 Wesley Harms 2 1 1 -3 2 Mark Webster 2 0 2 -3 0

James Wade is looking to win a third major title in as many weeks

James Wade has already confirmed his place in Thursday's second-round as he continues his bid for a third successive televised title.

'The Machine' followed up his whitewash win over Wesley Harms with a 5-3 victory over Keegan Brown; averaging 104 and taking out three ton-plus finishes in the process.

Harms and Brown now face a straight shootout for qualification after both recorded victories over three-time Wolverhampton quarter-finalist Mark Webster, who is playing for pride in his final group game against Wade.

Group D

Table P W L +/- Pts Gary Anderson 2 2 0 +7 4 Ian White 2 1 1 0 2 Michael Unterbuchner 2 1 1 0 2 Steve Hine 2 0 2 -7 0

Gary Anderson is bidding to win his fifth televised title of the year

It's a similar story in Group D, as Gary Anderson clinched qualification to the second round of the Grand Slam for the 12th consecutive year after dismantling Ian White 5-1 with a 112.54 average.

'The Flying Scotsman' followed up a scrappy opening-day win over BDO World Trophy finalist Michael Unterbuchner with a devastating performance against 'The Diamond', who defeated Steve Hine 5-1 in his opener.

Unterbuchner also eased past 'The Muffin Man', which means White and Unterbuchner are locked on points and legs difference as they prepare for their winner-takes-all clash on Tuesday night.

Anderson and Hine collide in the other Group D tussle, with Anderson requiring just three legs to mathematically clinch top spot.

Tuesday's Order of Play

Tuesday's Order of Play James Wade v Mark Webster Gary Anderson v Steve Hine Ian White v Michael Unterbuchner Keegan Brown v Wesley Harms Michael van Gerwen v Joe Murnan Gary Robson v Jonny Clayton Krzysztof Ratajski v Adam Smith-Neale Michael Smith v Raymond van Barneveld

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Wade kicks off the evening's action against fellow left-hander Webster, with the nine-time major winner hoping to extend his winning run to 13 games.

Two-time world champion Anderson then takes on Hine, before White and Unterbuchner collide to determine who will join 'The Flying Scotsman' in progressing from Group D.

Brown and Harms then lock horns in a straight shoot-out for qualification from Group C, before Van Gerwen takes on Murnan, with MVG looking to avoid his first group-stage exit in Wolverhampton since 2010.

Van Barneveld faces a huge battle to qualify for the knockout stages in Wolverhampton

Group A comes to its conclusion as Clayton and Robson collide, with the BDO veteran requiring a comprehensive win over 'The Ferret' to move through to the second-round.

Then it's all eyes on Group B. Firstly, Ratajski takes on Smith-Neale in a battle of the two most recent World Masters, before Smith and Van Barneveld face off in a stellar showdown to conclude this year's group-phase.

The Grand Slam of Darts continues on Sky Sports across the week with coverage of Monday's evening session on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.

Keep up to date with the news as the tungsten enters its busiest time of year with the PDC World Championships just around the corner. Get all the latest at www.skysports.com/darts and join in the conversation @SkySportsDarts.