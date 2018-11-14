Wednesday at the Grand Slam of Darts

Rob Cross and Dimitri Van den Bergh are among the names in action as the Grand Slam of Darts reaches the knockout stage

There are no more safety nets at the Grand Slam of Darts as the knockout stages get underway on Wednesday night with Rob Cross, Peter Wright and Mensur Suljovic among the names in action

With Tuesday night's drama bringing the group stage to its conclusion, the bottom half of the draw gets the straight shoot-out format going with four second-round matches from the Aldersley Sports Village in Wolverhampton.

Groups E-H came to their conclusion on Monday evening with five of the eight matches going to deciding legs to set up Wednesday's matches.

Back-to-back BDO world champion Glen Durrant, rising star Max Hopp and another former BDO champion in Scott Mitchell were among those to lose out but it still leaves a line-up of mouthwatering contests.....

Wednesday's Order of Play Stephen Bunting v Dimitri Van den Bergh Gerwyn Price v Josh Payne Rob Cross v Mensur Suljovic Peter Wright v Simon Whitlock

Stephen Bunting v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Bunting, the former Lakeside world champion, looked comfortable in his march to the top of Group G. A 104.36 average during his win over Mensur Suljovic showed that he has the appetite to mix it with the best this week and brought recent improved form on the circuit to the TV stage.

It's a stage that Belgian youngster Van den Bergh relishes having beaten Mark McGeeney and Ryan Searle to ensure safe passage through to the knockout stage.

The Dreammaker reached the World Championship quarter-finals before defeat to Cross and also dazzled at the World Cup of Darts and will test The Bullet's re-emergence to its fullest in a lively looking opener to the evening.

Gerwyn Price v Josh Payne

Price slipped to defeat against Simon Whitlock in an epic end to Group F. The match went the distance with Whitlock firing a couple of 170 finishes as he battled back from 4-1 down to win 5-4 and join the Iceman in progressing.

The Welshman is throwing some of the darts of his career right now, and won't be overly discouraged by his loss given an average in excess of 104 and 50 per cent checkout rate.

Payne enters the tie as the underdog, and knows a marked improvement will be essential if he is to challenge the in-form Price, but having got lucky in winning through despite just a single victory The Maximum has matched his best-ever performance of reaching the last 16 of a TV tournament,

Rob Cross v Mensur Suljovic

The world champion faces 'The Gentle' in a mouthwatering last-16 tie. Suljovic won just one of his three games in Group G, and was left to rely on Bunting to overcome Mitchell following his own loss to Martin Schindler. 'The Bullet' duly obliged.

Meanwhile, 'Voltage' was thoroughly efficient throughout his procession in Group H, and was barely troubled on his way to maximum points.

As he gears up for the defence of his world title at Alexandra Palace next month Cross will hope to continue his return to form on the big stage having not gone beyond the last four in any of this year's major tournaments.

Peter Wright v Simon Whitlock

It was a case of 'pick your poison' for last year's runner-up Peter Wright heading into his tie with Payne on Monday night. Win, and he was set to face Whitlock, lose and he was thrown into the path of Price. In light of the standard of arrows thrown between the 'Wizard' and the 'Iceman' earlier in the session, both appeared tricky prospects.

'Snakebite', also a runner-up at the Champions League and the Grand Prix this year, triumphed to record a third straight victory, but he faces a stern test from the Aussie who was back to his big finishing best to pinch his spot in the last 16.

The Grand Slam of Darts continues on Sky Sports across the week with coverage of Wednesday's second round underway on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.

