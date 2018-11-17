Gary Anderson and Wesley Harms accuse each other of farting at Grand Slam of Darts
Gary Anderson and Wesley Harms have accused each other of repeatedly breaking wind during their second-round match at the Grand Slam of Darts.
Two-time PDC world champion Anderson won Thursday's match 10-2 to earn a place in the quarter-finals of the competition, but was accused of producing a "fragrant smell" throughout the match.
Speaking to Dutch TV station RTL7L, Harms said: "It'll take me two nights to lose this smell from my nose."
However, Anderson denied he was the source of the smell and accused his opponent of deflecting blame.
"If the boy thinks I've farted he's 1010% wrong," he said. "I swear on my children's lives that it was not my fault.
"I had a bad stomach once on stage before and admitted it. So I'm not going to lie about farting on stage.
"Every time I walked past there was a waft of rotten eggs so that's why I was thinking it was him. It was bad. It was a stink, then he started to play better and I thought he must have needed to get some wind out.
"If somebody has done that they need to see a doctor. Seemingly he says it was me but I would admit it."
Anderson will now face Germany's Michael Unterbuchner in the quarter-finals in Wolverhampton on Saturday evening, live on Sky Sports Action.