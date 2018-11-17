Michael van Gerwen faces Gary Anderson in Grand Slam of Darts semi-finals

Michael Van Gerwen faces a mouth-watering clash against Gary Anderson in the semi-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts on Sunday, where Mensur Suljovic and Gerwyn Price also feature.

The world No 1, bidding for a fourth consecutive title in Wolverhampton, takes on the two-time world champion - who hasn't reached the final in this event since 2011 - in a best-of-31-leg contest on Sunday afternoon.

The other contest sees Austrian star Suljovic face Price - who is chasing a maiden televised victory - with the two winners progressing to the final held later that evening.

Van Gerwen is the only former winner of this event left in the final four, but will there be a new name on the trophy? Watch the semi-final action live on Sky Sports Action from 1pm on Sunday, with the final live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm.

Price v Suljovic

The Welshman's reward for coming through a final-leg thriller against Simon Whitlock is a meeting with Suljovic, with both players aiming to reach their maiden Wolverhampton final.

Price is still searching for his first TV title after losing to Peter Wright in last year's UK Open, while Suljovic is a step closer to his second major final of the year thanks to his 16-9 victory over Dimitri Van den Bergh.

Wayne Mardle's verdict: "I don't normally sit on the fence, but that could go to a last-leg decider. It's going to be a ridiculously high-quality affair and I'm looking forward to that one."

Van Gerwen v Anderson

Anderson faces Van Gerwen on Sunday. Photo: Lawrence Lustig/PDC

Van Gerwen struggled with his finishing during a hard-fought tussle against Jonny Clayton - the man who defeated him in the group stage - squandering eight match darts and only converting a third of his checkouts in his 16-12 victory.

The Dutchman faces an in-form Anderson on Sunday afternoon, who has dropped just 12 legs all week and thrashed BDO hopeful Michael Unterbuchner 16-6 to reach his sixth Wolverhampton semi-final.

Wayne Mardle's verdict: "When Michael has looked on he looks better than Gary, but Gary looks more composed to me. I think Gary is just playing the player and is annihilating them.

"Normally I would side with Michael, because he just somehow gets the better of Gary just that little bit more often, but I'm kind of siding with Gary right now because I think he's looking that little bit calmer."

