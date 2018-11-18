WATCH: Gary Anderson nails five ton-plus finishes to end Michael van Gerwen's Grand Slam reign

1:30 Gary Anderson produced a sensational display of finishing to defeat Michael van Gerwen at the Grand Slam of Darts Gary Anderson produced a sensational display of finishing to defeat Michael van Gerwen at the Grand Slam of Darts

Gary Anderson produced a magnificent display of finishing to end Michael van Gerwen's Grand Slam of Darts reign on a dramatic afternoon of semi-final action in Wolverhampton.

Van Gerwen was bidding to become the first player since the tournament's inception to win four successive Grand Slam titles, but the Dutchman was denied by an irrepressible Anderson.

'The Flying Scotsman' averaged 102.97 and crashed in nine maximums to record a 16-12 victory over the World No 1, but Anderson's clinical finishing was the decisive factor.

The two-time world champion converted five ton-plus finishes in a high-quality affair, and he pinned tops with unerring regularity throughout the contest to topple 'The Green Machine'.

Anderson drew first blood in the semi-final, but Van Gerwen reeled off three consecutive legs to steal an early march, before the Scot registered his first three-figure finish; taking out 113 to reduce the arrears to 3-2.

The 47-year-old was dominating the scoring stakes but almost found himself behind at the third interval, before conjuring up a classy 112 finish on tops to edge 8-7 ahead.

Anderson converted an effortless 118 checkout to extend his lead to 11-8 and although Van Gerwen levelled up proceedings with legs of 14, 11 and 12 darts, the Scot remained undeterred.

He capitalised on a multitude of missed doubles from MVG to lead 13-11, before restoring his three-leg cushion with a sublime 105 checkout, following up the outer-bull with successive double 20's.

'Mighty Mike' fired in an 11-darter to stay alive, but Anderson sealed the deal with his fifth ton-plus finish; taking out 104 on his trusted tops to reach his first Grand Slam Final since 2011.

'The Flying Scotsman' has enjoyed a magnificent 2018; winning the UK Open, World Matchplay and Champions League of Darts, which has sparked debate over whether Anderson is currently the best player in world darts.

The World No 4 now aims to win a maiden Grand Slam crown against Gerwyn Price in Sunday's finale, with the Welshman appearing in just his second major televised final.

Anderson has admitted that winning the cross-code event would 'mean a lot', and on the basis of his display against Van Gerwen, he'll take some stopping.

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to see Ando's majestic display of combination finishing!

