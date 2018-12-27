Reigning champion Rob Cross is back in action on Friday evening

James Wade, Michael Smith and Rob Cross headline Friday's fourth-round action at Alexandra Palace, as the World Darts Championship quarter-final line-up will be confirmed.

Here's what's on the menu for Friday at the World Darts Championship...

Nathan Aspinall v Devon Petersen (R4)

Aspinall is making waves at Alexandra Palace

Nathan Aspinall showed his second-round shock win against Gerwyn Price was no fluke with a resounding 4-1 victory over Kyle Anderson. 'The Asp' will now begin to dream, knowing that he has the game to reach a semi-final given that the quarter is void of any top seeds.

Meanwhile, Devon Petersen has been doing enough to get over the line in wins over Wayne Jones, Ian White and Steve West. The South African star has been to the last 16 once before, losing 4-0 to James Wade in 2014. Similar to Aspinall, the opponents left in the quarter will hold no fear for 'The African Warrior'.

Both players have thrived off their underdog status up to this point, but it may come down to who reacts better to expectation from this point forward. There's a golden opportunity available for the winner.

Benito Van de Pas v Brendan Dolan (R4)

Brendan Dolan is on top form

Benito Van de Pas overcame Toni Alcinas on Thursday evening, with a 4-2 win over the Spaniard. The 30th seed is yet to hit top form in the tournament, but will be hopeful of making it fourth time lucky in the round of 16 at the Ally Pally.

'The History Maker' has been one of the more impressive players on the bottom half of the draw thus far in the competition, accounting for seeds Joe Cullen and Mervyn King, and will be eager to kick on given that he has never been this deep into the World Championship.

Ryan Joyce v James Wade (R4)

Wade has had to dig deep in wins over Seigo Asada and Keegan Brown

Ryan Joyce has been one of the surprise packages thus far in the tournament, impressing in wins over Anastasia Dobromyslova, Simon Whitlock and Alan Norris. 'Relentless' will be eyeing up another big scalp when he takes on ninth seed James Wade in the last game of Friday's afternoon session.

'The Machine' was able to ignore his critics in his third-round win over Keegan Brown, but will be eager to put in a big performance against Joyce after being made sweat in the previous two rounds.

Will Wade find his form which saw him claim back-to-back televised titles two months ago?

Ryan Searle v Michael Smith (R4)

Smith beat John Henderson 4-2 on Thursday

Ryan Searle has impressed when faced with clutch darts in wins over Steve Burton, Mensur Suljovic and Willie O'Connor, but will need to raise his game to stand up to the Bully Boy.

Many are tipping Smith to reach the final from the bottom half of the draw, and the Premier League finalist showed exactly why with his third-round win over John Henderson. Smith was asked serious questions by the Scotsman, but passed with flying colours as he ran out a 4-2 winner with a three-dart average of 100.47.

Smith is a hot favourite to reach the last eight, but there has been no shortage of shocks so far in the tournament, and he'll be eager not to join that list.

Jamie Lewis v Dave Chisnall (R4)

Chizzy is aiming to reach the quarter-finals for the second time

Last year's semi-finalist Jamie Lewis resoundingly recaptured his form with a third-round upset win over Daryl Gurney, and the Welshman looks at home on the Ally Pally stage.

He takes on 12th seed Dave Chisnall in a mouth-watering last 16 tie, with Chizzy catching the eye in a 4-0 win over Kim Huybrechts.

Both have been to quarter-finals in recent times, but there's only one last-eight spot up for grabs when they meet on Friday evening.

Rob Cross v Luke Humphries (R4)

The reigning champion is displaying the kind of form that saw him shock the world 12 months ago, but needs to keep that standard up if he is to reach the last eight. 'Voltage' has hit averages of 102.93 and 101.72 in his games up to this point, and knows there are few players who can live with him if he throws his best darts.

Not many fancied Luke Humphries to make it this far into the tournament, but upset wins over Stephen Bunting and Dimitri van den Bergh have made an impression.

Nonetheless, Humphries will need to raise his game if he is to challenge the second seed.

