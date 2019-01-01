Michael van Gerwen's major milestones after latest World Darts Championship win

Michael van Gerwen celebrates winning the Sid Waddell Trophy for a third time

Michael van Gerwen claimed a third world title with a brilliant performance at Alexandra Palace - the latest display of his darting dominance.

Van Gerwen is now the current holder of the Premier League, The Masters, World Grand Prix and World Cup of Darts crowns after another remarkable year on the oche where he has collected a magnificent 20 titles in total.

Here's a look at a few of the titles he has amassed after his latest success...

World Championship 2014, 2017 & 2019

After losing out to Phil Taylor in 2013, the Dutchman claimed the biggest prize in darts when he became the sixth different winner of the event and, at the age of 24, the youngest.

His flair and flamboyance helped him survive a fierce comeback from Peter Wright to win his first World Darts title with a 7-4 victory.

The Dutchman ended a three-year wait for another world title, with a 7-3 victory over defending champion Gary Anderson in 2017.

He ended a staggering 12 months with a 26th trophy, after dominating the final, which included a match-record 42 180s, finishing with an average of 108.06 and completing five ton-plus finishes.

0:50 A look back on the story of the 2019 final and how MVG collected his third world title on the Ally Pally stage A look back on the story of the 2019 final and how MVG collected his third world title on the Ally Pally stage

Van Gerwen put in a dominant performance to cast aside Michael Smith and claim his third crown on New Year's Day.

The favourite bullied Smith and posted a 7-3 victory to move clear of Adrian Lewis, John Part and Gary Anderson in the list of PDC world champions.

Premier League 2013, 2016, 2017 & 2018

Van Gerwen won his first Premier League title after a thrilling final with Phil Taylor in 2013 Van Gerwen won his first Premier League title after a thrilling final with Phil Taylor in 2013

Van Gerwen won 11, drew two and lost three of his 16 games, averaging over 100 in nine of them on his way to the Premier League play-offs in 2013. The world No 1 then beat James Wade before seeing off Taylor 10-8 in a classic final to become only the fourth player to win the title.

Three years later, he returned to clinch the £200,000 first prize with an emphatic 11-3 victory over six-time winner Taylor in the final.

A look back on the closing night of the Premier League season as Van Gerwen became the 2016 champion A look back on the closing night of the Premier League season as Van Gerwen became the 2016 champion

The Dutchman averaged 104.68 per visit to the oche and notched the final's highest checkout with a 121.

Did you know... Van Gerwen holds the world record with a televised average of 123.40 thrown in the 2016 Premier League against Michael Smith

MVG came from 7-2 down in a dramatic final to beat Peter Wright at London's O2 Arena to win his third Premier League title in 2017. The Dutchman took home the £250,000 top prize by beating Wright 11-10 after the Scot missed six match darts.

MVG made it a hat-trick of Premier League titles with an amazing victory over Peter Wright MVG made it a hat-trick of Premier League titles with an amazing victory over Peter Wright

This year, he maintained his vice-like grip on the trophy, securing a third successive title by beating Michael Smith 11-4.

World Matchplay 2015 & 2016

Watch how Van Gerwen defeated James Wade in 2015 to become the World Matchplay champion Watch how Van Gerwen defeated James Wade in 2015 to become the World Matchplay champion

The Dutch ace claimed his first World Matchplay title after a convincing victory over James Wade. He won five straight legs to move 10-6 ahead and completed an 18-12 victory to clinch the £100,000 first prize.

A year later, he was back for more of the same and thumped 15-time Winter Gardens champion Phil Taylor with an impressive 18-10 victory in Blackpool.

MVG defeated Phil Taylor 18-10 in the 2016 World Matchplay final MVG defeated Phil Taylor 18-10 in the 2016 World Matchplay final

The triumph at the Winter Gardens saw Van Gerwen become only the third player - alongside Taylor and Rod Harrington - to retain the prestigious title, as he won a 12th tournament of 2016.

Even 15-time champion Taylor described his opponent as the greatest player he's ever played against following the demolition job.

Taylor hailed Van Gerwen the greatest player he's ever played against Taylor hailed Van Gerwen the greatest player he's ever played against

World Grand Prix 2012, 2014, 2016 & 2018

Van Gerwen has won the World Grand Prix in Dublin four times

The Green Machine became the youngest winner of the World Grand Prix when he staged a thrilling 6-4 comeback victory over Mervyn King in the 2012 final.

Van Gerwen stirred himself and the Irish crowd with a red-hot run of five successive sets and sealed victory with a sizzling 145 checkout.

He returned to the Emerald Isle to become a two-time champion as he saw off James Wade 5-3 in the final.

The world No 1 secured the title again in 2014 after beating James Wade in a thrilling final The world No 1 secured the title again in 2014 after beating James Wade in a thrilling final

Van Gerwen erased the memories of his 2015 loss in the final to Robert Thornton, with one of the greatest performances in the double-start event's history against Gary Anderson in 2016.

The brilliant Dutchman claimed glory at Dublin's Citywest Hotel for a third time with an incredible 5-2 triumph.

His stunning 160 checkout to record a 5-2 victory was a wonderful way to round off a remarkable performance,

The finish followed seven 180s and moved his average to 100.29, the highest in a World Grand Prix final to surpass Phil Taylor's 100.17 in the 2002 decider.

Van Gerwen beat Gary Anderson to win the World Grand Prix title for a third time Van Gerwen beat Gary Anderson to win the World Grand Prix title for a third time

This year, the world No 1 underlined his position at the top of world darts, punishing a wasteful Peter Wright to clinch a fourth title with a comprehensive 5-2 success.

Grand Slam of Darts 2015, 2016 & 2017

Mighty Mike beat defending champion Phil Taylor to win the Grand Slam of Darts for the first time in 2015 Mighty Mike beat defending champion Phil Taylor to win the Grand Slam of Darts for the first time in 2015

He completed a clean sweep of the PDC's major titles in 2015 with an exhilarating 16-13 triumph over Phil Taylor at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall.

Van Gerwen returned to the Midlands a year later to seal back-to-back titles as he recorded an average of over 111, the sixth highest in the tournament's history, during a semi-final win over Peter Wright before defeating James Wade in the final.

Van Gerwen defeated James Wade to win the title for the second time in 2016 Van Gerwen defeated James Wade to win the title for the second time in 2016

And earlier this year, he claimed his third-straight title in Wolverhampton with a 16-12 win over Peter Wright.

The Dutchman was in unstoppable form since the birth of his daughter Zoe in August. He also retained his European Championship and World Series of Darts crowns in November.

The story of the 2017 final as the Dutchman landed a hat-trick of Grand Slam crowns The story of the 2017 final as the Dutchman landed a hat-trick of Grand Slam crowns

Other PDC Titles:

UK Open: 2015, 2016

European Championship: 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017

Players Championship Finals: 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017

The Masters: 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

World Cup of Darts: 2014, 2017, 2018

Career nine-dart finishes: 17

He became only the fifth man to hit the darts holy grail at the World Championship against James Wade in 2012 remarkably falling just one dart short of an unprecedented back-to-back maximum check-outs.

Here's a look back at some of his best nine-darters...

Relive the moment Van Gerwen hit a nine-darter against Steve Beaton in the 2012 World Matchplay Relive the moment Van Gerwen hit a nine-darter against Steve Beaton in the 2012 World Matchplay

Hi hit a memorable nine-darter at the 2012 World Matchplay in front of guest commentator Freddie Flintoff Hi hit a memorable nine-darter at the 2012 World Matchplay in front of guest commentator Freddie Flintoff

Watch Van Gerwen's nine-darter from the World Championships back in 2012 Watch Van Gerwen's nine-darter from the World Championships back in 2012

