Michael van Gerwen's major milestones after latest World Darts Championship win
Mighty Mike added to his collection of TV titles with victory at Alexandra Palace on New Year's Day
Michael van Gerwen claimed a third world title with a brilliant performance at Alexandra Palace - the latest display of his darting dominance.
Van Gerwen is now the current holder of the Premier League, The Masters, World Grand Prix and World Cup of Darts crowns after another remarkable year on the oche where he has collected a magnificent 20 titles in total.
Here's a look at a few of the titles he has amassed after his latest success...
World Championship 2014, 2017 & 2019
After losing out to Phil Taylor in 2013, the Dutchman claimed the biggest prize in darts when he became the sixth different winner of the event and, at the age of 24, the youngest.
His flair and flamboyance helped him survive a fierce comeback from Peter Wright to win his first World Darts title with a 7-4 victory.
The Dutchman ended a three-year wait for another world title, with a 7-3 victory over defending champion Gary Anderson in 2017.
He ended a staggering 12 months with a 26th trophy, after dominating the final, which included a match-record 42 180s, finishing with an average of 108.06 and completing five ton-plus finishes.
Van Gerwen put in a dominant performance to cast aside Michael Smith and claim his third crown on New Year's Day.
The favourite bullied Smith and posted a 7-3 victory to move clear of Adrian Lewis, John Part and Gary Anderson in the list of PDC world champions.
Premier League 2013, 2016, 2017 & 2018
Van Gerwen won 11, drew two and lost three of his 16 games, averaging over 100 in nine of them on his way to the Premier League play-offs in 2013. The world No 1 then beat James Wade before seeing off Taylor 10-8 in a classic final to become only the fourth player to win the title.
Three years later, he returned to clinch the £200,000 first prize with an emphatic 11-3 victory over six-time winner Taylor in the final.
The Dutchman averaged 104.68 per visit to the oche and notched the final's highest checkout with a 121.
Did you know...
Van Gerwen holds the world record with a televised average of 123.40 thrown in the 2016 Premier League against Michael Smith
MVG came from 7-2 down in a dramatic final to beat Peter Wright at London's O2 Arena to win his third Premier League title in 2017. The Dutchman took home the £250,000 top prize by beating Wright 11-10 after the Scot missed six match darts.
This year, he maintained his vice-like grip on the trophy, securing a third successive title by beating Michael Smith 11-4.
World Matchplay 2015 & 2016
The Dutch ace claimed his first World Matchplay title after a convincing victory over James Wade. He won five straight legs to move 10-6 ahead and completed an 18-12 victory to clinch the £100,000 first prize.
A year later, he was back for more of the same and thumped 15-time Winter Gardens champion Phil Taylor with an impressive 18-10 victory in Blackpool.
The triumph at the Winter Gardens saw Van Gerwen become only the third player - alongside Taylor and Rod Harrington - to retain the prestigious title, as he won a 12th tournament of 2016.
Even 15-time champion Taylor described his opponent as the greatest player he's ever played against following the demolition job.
World Grand Prix 2012, 2014, 2016 & 2018
The Green Machine became the youngest winner of the World Grand Prix when he staged a thrilling 6-4 comeback victory over Mervyn King in the 2012 final.
Van Gerwen stirred himself and the Irish crowd with a red-hot run of five successive sets and sealed victory with a sizzling 145 checkout.
He returned to the Emerald Isle to become a two-time champion as he saw off James Wade 5-3 in the final.
Van Gerwen erased the memories of his 2015 loss in the final to Robert Thornton, with one of the greatest performances in the double-start event's history against Gary Anderson in 2016.
The brilliant Dutchman claimed glory at Dublin's Citywest Hotel for a third time with an incredible 5-2 triumph.
His stunning 160 checkout to record a 5-2 victory was a wonderful way to round off a remarkable performance,
The finish followed seven 180s and moved his average to 100.29, the highest in a World Grand Prix final to surpass Phil Taylor's 100.17 in the 2002 decider.
This year, the world No 1 underlined his position at the top of world darts, punishing a wasteful Peter Wright to clinch a fourth title with a comprehensive 5-2 success.
Grand Slam of Darts 2015, 2016 & 2017
He completed a clean sweep of the PDC's major titles in 2015 with an exhilarating 16-13 triumph over Phil Taylor at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall.
Van Gerwen returned to the Midlands a year later to seal back-to-back titles as he recorded an average of over 111, the sixth highest in the tournament's history, during a semi-final win over Peter Wright before defeating James Wade in the final.
And earlier this year, he claimed his third-straight title in Wolverhampton with a 16-12 win over Peter Wright.
The Dutchman was in unstoppable form since the birth of his daughter Zoe in August. He also retained his European Championship and World Series of Darts crowns in November.
Other PDC Titles:
UK Open: 2015, 2016
European Championship: 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017
Players Championship Finals: 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017
The Masters: 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
World Cup of Darts: 2014, 2017, 2018
Career nine-dart finishes: 17
He became only the fifth man to hit the darts holy grail at the World Championship against James Wade in 2012 remarkably falling just one dart short of an unprecedented back-to-back maximum check-outs.
Here's a look back at some of his best nine-darters...
