Sunday at the World Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen to meet Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen takes on Gary Anderson in the World Championship semi-finals on Sunday night, while Michael Smith meets debutant Nathan Aspinall

It's been a tournament of shocks at the Alexandra Palace, but the two tournament favourites remain, as Van Gerwen and Anderson collide at the World Championship for the fourth time in six years.

The other semi-final sees Michael Smith take on debutant Nathan Aspinall, as the remaining four players battle it out for the coveted Sid Waddell Trophy. Here's a look at the two matches ahead on semi-final Sunday...

Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith

Nathan Aspinall has enjoyed a dream World Championship debut and he faces Michael Smith for a place in the final.

Michael Smith is challenging for a maiden world title

Aspinall sealed his place in the semi-finals with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Brendan Dolan, averaging just shy of 100, posting five maximums and converting two ton-plus finishes.

'The Asp' - who stunned Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price earlier in the tournament - guaranteed himself £100,000 in prize money and a place in the world's top 40 by beating the Northern Irishman.

Nathan Aspinall defeats Brendan Dolan 5-1 to reach the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship

Smith booked his first Ally Palace semi-final at the eighth time of asking after dispatching Luke Humphries by the same margin, with the 10th seed firing eight maximums and recording a 103 average in an impressive display.

Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson

Van Gerwen and Anderson last met at the Alexandra Palace in the 2017 final

Michael van Gerwen vs Gary Anderson is the most anticipated rivalry in world darts at present and the pair will lock horns once again for a place in the World Championship final.

The pair have won four of the last five World Championship titles between them and the winner of Sunday's tie will be heavily fancied to lift their third world title on New Year's Day.

Van Gerwen's progression to the semi-finals has been relatively serene. He defeated Alan Tabern 3-1 in his opener, before recording successive 4-1 wins over Max Hopp and Adrian Lewis, averaging 108.08 in defeating 'Jackpot'.

The Dutchman then eased past Ryan Joyce 5-1, posting his 17th consecutive 100+ average on the Ally Pally stage along the way, to reach the last four for the sixth time in seven years.

Michael van Gerwen reflects on a 5-1 win over Ryan Joyce at Alexandra Palace

Anderson's progression has been far more dramatic. 'The Flying Scotsman' followed up a 3-1 win over Kevin Burness by coming through two seven-set epics against Jermaine Wattimena and Chris Dobey respectively, surviving one match dart in his victory over the Dutchman.

However, the Scot produced his best performance of the tournament thus far in his quarter-final win over Dave Chisnall, averaging 103.03 to reach his fourth World Championship semi-final in five years.

Gary Anderson looks ahead to a semi-final meeting with Michael van Gerwen

