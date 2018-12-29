Michael van Gerwen 'fighting against himself' in quarter-final win

1:43 Michael van Gerwen reflects on his quarter-final victory over Ryan Joyce Michael van Gerwen reflects on his quarter-final victory over Ryan Joyce

Michael van Gerwen admitted he was not entirely happy with his quarter-final performance, despite easing past Ryan Joyce at the World Darts Championship.

The world No 1 set up a semi-final showdown with fellow two-time world champion Gary Anderson after a 5-1 victory on Saturday evening, where Van Gerwen averaged 101.76 and won six of the opening seven legs.

Joyce claimed the third set and moved into a two-leg lead in the next, only for Dutchman to fight back in a final-leg decider to take the fourth set and win the next two to comfortably progress into the last four.

"I think I was fighting against myself," Van Gerwen told Sky Sports Darts. "After the beginning I think I played quite well. I went 2-0 up and then hit a phenomenal 121 finish in the third set, but after that I played terrible to be fair.

"I wanted to show everybody what I can do. I didn't have to do more than this, because a 5-1 win I think is good enough. I am put pressure on myself constantly. It has nothing to do with other people, I do this to myself.

"I'm really looking forward to that game [semi-final against Gary Anderson]. I'm going to expect something special from myself. I won't let myself down tomorrow night and I need to make sure I'm sharp."

Anderson secured his fourth Ally Pally semi-final in five years after dispatching Dave Chisnall 5-2 in the afternoon session, with the fourth seed relishing another TV meeting with Van Gerwen.

"He [Van Gerwen] knows what he's going to get off of me and I know what I'm going to get off of him," Anderson told Sky Sports Darts. "We got on well, but on the stage we don't.

"He has won this twice, I've won it twice, but he hasn't won it back to back which I have! A good friend of his once told me that of all the players the one he doesn't like playing is me, which gave me a little bit of a boost.

"Now I can try to upset him. Michael is Michael and if he turns up and plays then he's phenomenal."

