Michael van Gerwen aims for third PDC World Championship title against Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen is gunning to become just the second player after Phil Taylor to win three PDC World Championship titles as he prepares to face Michael Smith in the final.

'Mighty Mike' set up a decider showdown with Smith after a swashbuckling display in his semi-final win over Gary Anderson.

The world No 1 averaged 104.76 en route to a 6-1 win, and in the process put to bed what was an ongoing debate in recent months as to who is the world's top tungsten star.

The Dutchman said: "Just a little dot on the end. I just put a dot on the end so people know. I'm a happy man, and what do you want more?

"I think I played phenomenal, I hurt him the times I had to. Gary couldn't find his form and I took advantage of that.

"The pressure I put on Gary meant he wasn't at his best, I didn't give him any time to breathe with my finishing.

"After the 5-0 lead, he was trying to get back but the damage was already done at that moment. For myself, this game meant a lot because everyone knows their own question, so this one was really important for me."

The two-time winner is the hot favourite to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy

Van Gerwen is now hunting his third Ally Pally triumph, which would see him surpass Adrian Lewis, Gary Anderson and John Part on the PDC World Championship roll of honour.

"It's going to be a phenomenal final with Michael and myself," he said. "I've got a great record against him.

"We have phenomenal games against each other. Most of the important ones, I've won and I need to make sure I keep doing that because he's a phenomenally talented player and I need to take that really seriously."

Given that the Bully Boy will be in the final for the first time in his career, MvG is confident he can leverage his experience to his advantage:

"It's the first time for him in the final so I need to use my capability and of course my experience of finals against him," he added.

"We saw a lot of disappointments in the bottom half of the draw. Michael went through it quite easily - he played well, but I think I just need to do one more step and play well against him.

"I need to hurt him in the right moments, like I did against Gary Anderson.

"This means the world to me. I'm working hard week after week, I do a lot to come to this stage. I'm really glad I'm in the final now but the work is not done yet, I have to do more."

