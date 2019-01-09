PODCAST: The Darts Show Episode 8

The Darts Show podcast

Presenter Michael Bridge and Sky Sports Darts editor Paul Prenderville are joined by former world No 1 Colin 'Jaws' Lloyd and the PDC's Jamie Banks to review the World Championship.

We speak to stats expert Carl Fletcher and we hear from world champion Michael van Gerwen following his victory.

Rod Harrington joins us to talk about the development tour and gives us another tale from the tour.

