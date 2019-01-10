Mark McGeeney dumped out of BDO World Championship at Lakeside

Top seed Mark McGeeney was dumped out of the BDO World Championship following a surprise 4-0 whitewash by Conan Whitehead.

Stockport's McGeeney, last year's losing finalist, had no answer to an inspired Whitehead, who recorded an average of 96.24 in an emphatic performance.

Whitehead, 32, hit five maximums en route to booking his first quarter-final spot at Lakeside.

The Gillingham-based player will face Scott Waites for a place in the last four after he overcame Richard Veenstra in the final match of Wednesday evening.

Englishman Waites lost the opening set, but showed his class to secure a comfortable 4-1 win with an average of 92.82.

Trina Gulliver sealed a sudden-death victory to progress

Earlier in the day, 10-time BDO champion Trina Gulliver claimed her place in the second round of the women's competition following a sudden-death victory against debutant Karolina Podgorska.

Gulliver trailed 1-0 in the first-round clash before taking the second set, and then checking out on double five to set up a match with No 1 seed Lorraine Winstanley.

Willem Mandigers won his all-Dutch battle against Wesley Harms 4-2, while Germany's Michael Unterbuchner romped to a 4-0 win over Wales' Wayne Warren.

There was also a 4-0 whitewash for Jim Williams against his Welsh compatriot Dean Reynolds.

