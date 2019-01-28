Wayne Mardle
Wayne Mardle recommends five up-and-coming darts players to keep an eye on
Last Updated: 28/01/19 2:16pm
Wayne Mardle reveals five players he is expecting to make an impact in 2019 - we will be updating this page throughout the week with his recommendations...
Ricky Evans
It's about time he sustained his good form, rather than it coming and going.
Believe it or not, he is slowing down with age! I have definitely noticed that he is throwing slower.
From a blur, he is not as quick, but he is still quicker than anyone else on the planet.
His consistency and form has picked up. Maybe that's a coincidence, but I think it was the result of giving himself more time.
I prefer the rhythm of his throw now. It gives him time to adjust. He hits 20, 20, 57 - but he sometimes throws so quick that he doesn't give himself enough time to hit the target.
Notable PDC Dates
|Feb 7 - May 23
|Premier League Darts (every Thursday)
|Mar 1 - Mar 3
|UK Open
|May 23
|Premier League Play Offs
|June 6 - June 9
|World Cup of Darts
|July 20 - July 28
|World Matchplay
|Oct 6 - Oct 12
|World Grand Prix
|Oct 19 - Oct 20
|Champions League of Darts
|Oct 24 - Oct 27
|European Championship
|Nov 1 - Nov 3
|World Series of Dart Finals
|Nov 9 - Nov 17
|Grand Slam of Darts
|Nov 22 - Nov 24
|Players Championship Finals
He is very talented, and a good player. Every time I see him play, over the past six months, I have thought that he has an ability level that could cope with anyone.
I'm not saying he will be the world champion, but he can average 93 over a season, and, if he does, that will put him in the top 10 of the averages - he can definitely go up a level.
