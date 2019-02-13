Sky Live: Premier League Darts Night Two

Three-time BDO world champion Glen Durrant will make his Premier League debut at Glasgow's SSE Hydro

The Premier League Darts roadshow heads to Glasgow for Night Two, as three-time BDO world champion Glen Durrant becomes the latest contender to make his Premier League debut.

Michael van Gerwen continues his bid for a fourth consecutive Premier League crown against Mensur Suljovic, while in the absence of Gary Anderson, Peter Wright will fly the Scottish flag at the SSE Hydro.

Peter Wright v Michael Smith

Head-to-head record: Wright 15-8 Smith

Peter Wright suffered two 7-1 defeats against Michael Smith in last year's Premier League

The evening's proceedings get underway with a clash between home favourite Peter Wright and World Championship runner-up Michael Smith, who are locking horns for the third time in less than a fortnight.

'Snakebite' defeated Smith 10-6 in the season-opening BetVictor Masters, before edging out 'Bully Boy' in a thrilling quarter-final clash at Players Championship 1 last weekend, averaging 110.50 to Smith's 112.

Wright boasts a strong head-to-head record against Smith, but the St Helen's star inflicted consecutive 7-1 drubbings on the Scot during last year's Premier League campaign.

Smith slipped to a narrow 7-5 defeat to Van Gerwen in his opener, whilst Wright recovered from a sluggish start to claim a share of the spoils against Rob Cross, posting a ton-plus average in the process.

Rob Cross v James Wade

Head-to-head record: Cross 5-5 Wade

Rob Cross made a strong start to his Premier League campaign last week

Rob Cross and James Wade both impressed on the Premier's League opening night in Newcastle, and they will be hoping to maintain their unbeaten starts on Scottish soil.

Cross averaged 103.57 as he salvaged a point against Wright, while Wade kicked off this year's tournament with a 7-4 win over Raymond van Barneveld, averaging 99.24 and converting 7 of his 12 attempts at double.

'The Machine' is one of just three former champions in this year's event and he is bidding to reach the play-offs for the sixth time in his career, with Cross also aiming to reach the top four for the second straight season.

There is nothing to separate the pair in terms of their overall head-to-head record, but Cross has won both of the pair's televised clashes at the Players Championship Finals and the Shanghai Masters.

Raymond van Barneveld vs Gerwyn Price

Head-to-head record: Van Barneveld 5-1 Price

Raymond van Barneveld defeated Gerwyn Price 7-5 in last year's Premier League

Raymond van Barneveld will be hoping to get his farewell season off and running when he takes on Grand Slam champion Gerwyn Price in the third match of the evening.

Five-time world champion Van Barneveld squandered a 4-3 lead against Wade in the tournament's curtain-raiser last week, while Price averaged 104.11 to defeat Daryl Gurney 7-4 and clinch his first Premier League win.

Price failed to register a solitary victory in his debut campaign 12 months ago, but he produced one of his best televised performances to defeat 'Super Chin' and silence the boo boys.

However, Van Barneveld will be hoping to maintain his impressive Premier League record in Glasgow. The Dutchman has won 10 of his 12 matches on the Clyde, and he has also prevailed in five of his six meetings against the Welshman.

Daryl Gurney v Glen Durrant

Head-to-head record: Gurney 0-0 Durrant

Daryl Gurney will be looking to claim his first points in this year's Premier League

Three-time BDO world champion Glen Durrant makes his highly-anticipated Premier League debut on Thursday night, as he becomes the second 'contender' to replace the injured Gary Anderson.

'Duzza' reached the final of Players Championship 2 on Sunday in just his second event as a PDC player, but he faces a tough task against Players Championship Finals winner Daryl Gurney.

The Northern Irishman suffered a 7-4 reverse against an inspired Price last Thursday and he will be desperate to bounce back against the Teessider, in the pair's first competitive meeting.

Durrant has experience of competing in major televised PDC events, having featured in each of the last three Grand Slam of Darts, while Gurney is aiming to improve upon his fifth-placed finish last term.

Mensur Suljovic v Michael van Gerwen

Head-to-head record: Suljovic 4-10 Van Gerwen

Michael van Gerwen defeated Mensur Suljovic en route to winning his fifth consecutive Masters title earlier this month

The night concludes with an intriguing clash between World Matchplay finalist Mensur Suljovic and world No 1 Michael van Gerwen.

'The Green Machine' kicked off the defence of his Premier League crown with a classy 7-5 defeat over Smith on Night One, whilst Suljovic recovered from 5-1 down to seal a point against 'contender' Chris Dobey.

Suljovic did not feature in last weekend's Pro Tour double-header as he focuses on his Premier League commitments, whilst Van Gerwen prevailed in Players Championship 1 to continue his electrifying start to 2019.

Suljovic and Van Gerwen boasted the highest tournament averages at the halfway point of last year's event, but while Van Gewen topped the league phase for the sixth year in succession, 'The Gentle' was eliminated on Judgement Night.

