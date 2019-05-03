Michael van Gerwen heads field at 2019 Austrian Darts Open

Michael van Gerwen leads a star-studded field in Austria

World champion Michael van Gerwen looks to continue a rich run of form on the European Tour at this weekend's Austrian Darts Open, having won three of the last four titles in 2019.

The £140,000 tournament sees 48 players competing at the Premstättner Halle in Graz from May 3-5.

Welshman and ninth seed Jonny Clayton is defending his title, after he beat countryman Gerwyn Price in last year's decider.

Clayton is the reigning champion

Belgian ace Kim Huybrechts faces UK Open champion Nathan Aspinall in arguably the tie of the first round, while Mervyn King plays Devon Petersen and Steve Beaton meets Mark Barilli.

Wednesday's Players Championship 14 winner Jeffrey de Zwaan will play Benjamin Fasching, who was one of four Host Nation Qualifiers to come through Thursday's knockouts for Austrian players in Graz.

Stephen Bunting, Wednesday's runner-up to De Zwaan, will play Patrick van den Boogaard, who was one of two West & South Europe Qualifiers to make it through Thursday's knockouts.

The 16 seeded players will enter in Saturday's second round, headlined by MVG.

German Darts Championship winner Daryl Gurney will also be in action, alongside Austrian favourite Mensur Suljovic and former World Champions Rob Cross and Adrian Lewis.

2019 Austrian Darts Open

Tournament Draw Bracket - Second Round Onwards

(1) Michael van Gerwen v Jamie Bain/Steve Lennon

(16) Darren Webster v Stephen Bunting/Patrick van den Boogaard

(8) Peter Wright v Andrew Gilding/Chris Dobey

(9) Jonny Clayton v Dietmar Burger/Tytus Kanik

(5) Adrian Lewis v Diogo Portela/Ryan Searle

(12) Dave Chisnall v Kim Huybrechts/Nathan Aspinall

(4) Daryl Gurney v Boris Koltsov/Johan Engstrøm

(13) Joe Cullen v Mark Webster/Dirk van Duijvenbode

(2) Gerwyn Price v Ross Smith/John Henderson

(15) Ricky Evans v Darius Labanauskas/Michael Rasztovits

(7) Mensur Suljovic v Raymond van Barneveld/Mark Wilson

(10) James Wade v Mervyn King/Devon Petersen

(6) Rob Cross v Jeffrey de Zwaan/Benjamin Fasching

(11) Michael Smith v Mark Barilli/Steve Beaton

(3) Ian White v Jamie Hughes/Patrick Tringler

(14) Max Hopp v Conan Whitehead/Keegan Brown

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

Total: £140,000

