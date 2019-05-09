Rob Cross is dreaming of Premier League glory as he bids to finish top of the table

Rob Cross is aiming to become only third player in Premier League history to top the regular season table

Rob Cross says he is dreaming of Premier League glory as he bids to finish ahead of Michael van Gerwen and top the table for the first time.

Former world champion Rob Cross currently sits at the top of the league table, and is crucially four points clear of fifth-placed Daryl Gurney with two games to play.

Live Premier League Darts Live on

Cross knows that a draw against fourth-placed Mensur Suljovic in Sheffield would ensure his semi-final spot, while a win keeps him on course to become only the third player in Premier League history to top the regular-season table, after Phil Taylor and Van Gerwen.

DOWNLOAD: THE DARTS SHOW PODCAST

I think I've done well this year - I'm a lot more settled than last year and I feel fresher. Rob Cross

"We all dream about winning the Premier League," said Cross, an impressive 8-1 winner against Michael Smith last week. "We all set our stall out to qualify and we worry about positions afterwards.

"It's my second attempt and it looks like I'm going to qualify for the second time. We've got two matches left and I want the best run-in that I can have.

"You've got to make sure you're playing well and that you're confident. I think it's important that I have a good run-in now to try and get to The O2 and feel positive and know that I'm playing well.

"I'll just try and try and perform to the best of my capabilities. I think I've done well this year - I'm a lot more settled than last year and I feel fresher."

Michael van Gerwen looks to bounce back on the Premier League stage in style

Van Gerwen sits a point behind Cross following last week's defeat to Daryl Gurney in Manchester, with the Dutchman taking on Peter Wright on Thursday in a repeat of the 2017 Premier League final.

The Dutchman won the Austrian Darts Open over the weekend - defeating Wright 6-5 in the quarter-finals - and is aiming to bounce back on the Premier League stage in style.

"I made too many mistakes last week against Daryl but I played well at the weekend and I want to keep that going now," said World Champion Van Gerwen.

"I need to make sure I play well because Peter has nothing to lose now and he will be dangerous. I want to put in a good performance to make sure that I'm going into the Play-Offs in good form."

The Premier League continues as we head to the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on Thursday, May 9. You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/darts