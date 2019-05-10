Premier League Darts: How the action unfolded in Sheffield

Rob Cross leads, Michael van Gerwen chases, and Gerwyn Price and Daryl Gurney were involved in a bust-up!

The best checkout

James Wade finished a 161 checkout on the bullseye in his 7-7 draw against Michael Smith.

Moment of the night

The incredible drama between Gerwyn Price and Daryl Gurney!

Who started it? Who was in the wrong? You decide...

Tweet of the night

As it stands

What comes next? Night 16 - Thursday, May 16 - First Direct Arena, Leeds Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright James Wade vs Rob Cross Michael van Gerwen vs Mensur Suljovic Daryl Gurney vs Michael Smith

