Premier League Darts: How the action unfolded in Sheffield
Last Updated: 10/05/19 12:33am
Rob Cross leads, Michael van Gerwen chases, and Gerwyn Price and Daryl Gurney were involved in a bust-up!
The best checkout
James Wade finished a 161 checkout on the bullseye in his 7-7 draw against Michael Smith.
Moment of the night
The incredible drama between Gerwyn Price and Daryl Gurney!
Who started it? Who was in the wrong? You decide...
DOWNLOAD: THE DARTS SHOW PODCAST
Tweet of the night
Suljovic’s bull finish on the 124 in leg 11 was the first time he’s checked out on bull in this years #PremierLeagueDarts. Gurney still to check out on bull in this years tournament currently. #Unibet180 🎯— Carl Fletcher (@CarlyFletch) May 9, 2019
As it stands
What comes next? Night 16 - Thursday, May 16 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
|Gerwyn Price
|vs
|Peter Wright
|James Wade
|vs
|Rob Cross
|Michael van Gerwen
|vs
|Mensur Suljovic
|Daryl Gurney
|vs
|Michael Smith
The Premier League continues as we head to the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Thursday, May 16. You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/darts