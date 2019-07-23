Michael van Gerwen and Glen Durrant lock horns on Tuesday at the World Matchplay

Van Gerwen averaged 93 in his opening round win against 'The Bronzed Adonis'

Michael van Gerwen and Glen Durrant will clash for the first time in the televised arena as the second round gets underway in style at the World Matchplay on Tuesday evening.

Six seeds were dumped out in a thrilling opening round and there's another stellar line-up in prospect with five major champions in action, including three former World Matchplay winners.

Here's what we have on the darting menu on day four…

Michael Smith vs Max Hopp

Smith has already equalled his best run at the Winter Gardens

The second round begins with a battle of the former World Youth champions, as fifth seed Smith takes on German No 1 Hopp for a place in the last eight.

Both players secured comeback wins in their first-round ties, as Smith fought back from 6-3 down to defeat debutant Jamie Hughes, while Hopp overturned a 7-4 deficit to dump out five-time quarter-finalist Dave Chisnall.

Smith is bidding to reach the World Matchplay quarter-finals for the first time in his career, while Hopp is already in uncharted territory having become the first German to win a game at this tournament.

Hopp has never reached the quarter-finals of a major tournament outside of Germany

'Bully Boy' has reached three televised finals within the last 12 months but he's still searching for his first major PDC crown, while Hopp has not progressed beyond the last 16 of a televised event on UK soil.

The pair are locked at two apiece in terms of their head-to-head record, with Smith winning each of the last two. However, Hopp won their only previous big stage clash, edging out the St Helen's star to seal German Darts Open glory last year.

What they had to say...

Smith: "This tournament has never been good to me, so I want to get to the quarter-finals this year to finally get past the second-round stage."

Hopp: "The Winter Gardens is an amazing venue and I can't wait for Tuesday - I'm excited to be in the next round. I'm still 22 but I'm more mature now. The nerves are settling now on stage and I think I can go far."

James Wade vs Mensur Suljovic

Wade has featured in six World Matchplay finals - more than any other player in the field

Wade and Suljovic lock horns in an all-Premier League tussle - their fifth meeting of 2019 thus far.

'The Machine' survived five match darts as he edged out Jeffrey de Zwaan in a sudden-death epic on Sunday, while Suljovic progressed in serene fashion, thrashing Jermaine Wattimena 10-1.

Wade lifted the Matchplay title in 2007 and has appeared in five further finals, but he's only registered two victories on the Winter Gardens stage since finishing runner-up in 2015.

Suljovic is aiming to reach his fourth Blackpool quarter-final in five years

Suljovic memorably reached the final 12 months ago before succumbing to Gary Anderson 21-19 in arguably the greatest final in World Matchplay history.

'The Gentle' has won three of the pair's four meetings this year, completing the double over Wade in this year's Premier League.

What they had to say...

Wade: "I'm so excited to be through. I should have got it over sooner but I stuck in there and did the job. I'm happy to win but not happy with how I played, so it's a relief."

Suljovic: "Last year was very nice for me and this year I just wanted to win the first round. This is the best crowd and I have a lot of respect for them."

Gary Anderson vs Mervyn King

Only Rod Harrington, Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen have previously retained a World Matchplay title

Anderson continues the defence of his Matchplay title against King in a battle of the darting veterans.

'The Flying Scotsman' overcame former Lakeside finalist Danny Noppert in his opener, while King posted a 100.55 average to record a 10-5 win over UK Open champion Nathan Aspinall, who averaged 103.

Anderson has been plagued by injury for much of the season, although now he sets his sights on becoming just the fourth man to retain a World Matchplay title.

King's best showing in Blackpool saw him reach the semi-finals in 2009

King is making his 13th consecutive appearance at this event and the 53-year-old is bidding to go beyond the quarter-finals in Blackpool for just the second time since 2009.

Anderson has won 21 of his 28 meetings against King, although the Englishman has won the last two. This will also be their first televised clash since the 2015 UK Open, where King edged a last-leg thriller.

What they had to say...

Anderson: "I'm still getting back into it. People know I've not played much this year and there were some dodgy darts there, but also some good darts."

King: "I was very pleased with that win over Nathan. My game is always there and it's all about whether it comes out, but if Mervyn King turns up then I'll win."

Michael van Gerwen vs Glen Durrant

Van Gerwen was beaten by Jeffrey de Zwaan in the opening round 12 months ago

The main event of the evening sees the reigning PDC world champion take on the reigning BDO world champion, as Michael van Gerwen plays Glen Durrant for a place in the quarter-finals.

Van Gerwen has remarkably failed to post a ton-plus average in any of his last 12 competitive matches and he missed 27 darts at double in a scrappy 10-6 first-round win over Steve Beaton.

Durrant made his Blackpool bow against 2013 finalist Adrian Lewis and the three-time Lakeside champion was superb; averaging 101.05 and converting 53 per cent of his attempts at double.

Durrant is bidding to dump out a second world champion on his Matchplay debut

The World No 1 is bidding to lift his third World Matchplay crown but he's failed to go beyond the quarter-finals here since clinching back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.

Tuesday's match will be the first televised tussle between the pair yet 'Duzza' did defeat MVG 7-2 en route to winning his second Players Championship title in May - their first and only meeting since Durrant crossed the darting divide.

What they had to say...

Van Gerwen: "You have to accept that you're not a robot but I put all my time into this game so that I can perform, and when I don't perform it hurts. I think I want it too much."

Durrant: "I'm really happy now and it's a special feeling. I came to the PDC because I wanted to play the best in the world. It's a great opportunity to showcase my talent - I'm a proud BDO champion and on Tuesday I will play the best player in the world."

Follow every dart from every session in Blackpool as the World Matchplay continues through to the final on Sunday, July 28.