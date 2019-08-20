Michael van Gerwen to face Kyle Anderson at New Zealand Darts Masters

Michael van Gerwen will look to go back-to-back on the World Series when he begins his New Zealand Darts Masters campaign against Kyle Anderson.

Raymond van Barneveld's final competitive tournament in New Zealand will begin with a clash with home favourite Cody Harris.

Van Barneveld, a former finalist on two occasions in Auckland will hope to go one better this time as the World Series visits Hamilton for the first time.

Peter Wright is the top seed at the New Zealand Masters

Top seed Peter Wright begins his campaign against the surprise Brisbane champion Damon Heta, while Gary Anderson takes on New Zealand World Cup representative Haupai Puha.

Brisbane runner-up Rob Cross will take on Warren Parry, who has appeared at the World Championship on four occasions and James Wade faces Craig Caldwell.

Daryl Gurney, who made the final of the Melbourne Darts Masters last week will open his account against David Platt and Simon Whitlock faces Ben Robb.

2019 New Zealand Darts Masters

Draw Bracket

(1) Peter Wright v Damon Heta

James Wade v Craig Caldwell

(4) Daryl Gurney v David Platt

Raymond van Barneveld v Cody Harris

(2) Michael van Gerwen v Kyle Anderson

Gary Anderson v Haupai Puha

(3) Rob Cross v Warren Parry

Simon Whitlock v Ben Robb



Schedule of Play

Friday, August 23

James Wade v Craig Caldwell

Simon Whitlock v Ben Robb

Daryl Gurney v David Platt

Rob Cross v Warren Parry

Gary Anderson v Haupai Puha

Peter Wright v Damon Heta

Michael van Gerwen v Kyle Anderson

Raymond van Barneveld v Cody Harris

Best of 11 legs



Saturday, August 24

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

All best of 15 legs

