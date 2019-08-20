Michael van Gerwen to face Kyle Anderson at New Zealand Darts Masters
Last Updated: 20/08/19 1:09pm
Michael van Gerwen will look to go back-to-back on the World Series when he begins his New Zealand Darts Masters campaign against Kyle Anderson.
Raymond van Barneveld's final competitive tournament in New Zealand will begin with a clash with home favourite Cody Harris.
Van Barneveld, a former finalist on two occasions in Auckland will hope to go one better this time as the World Series visits Hamilton for the first time.
Top seed Peter Wright begins his campaign against the surprise Brisbane champion Damon Heta, while Gary Anderson takes on New Zealand World Cup representative Haupai Puha.
Brisbane runner-up Rob Cross will take on Warren Parry, who has appeared at the World Championship on four occasions and James Wade faces Craig Caldwell.
Daryl Gurney, who made the final of the Melbourne Darts Masters last week will open his account against David Platt and Simon Whitlock faces Ben Robb.
2019 New Zealand Darts Masters
Draw Bracket
(1) Peter Wright v Damon Heta
James Wade v Craig Caldwell
(4) Daryl Gurney v David Platt
Raymond van Barneveld v Cody Harris
(2) Michael van Gerwen v Kyle Anderson
Gary Anderson v Haupai Puha
(3) Rob Cross v Warren Parry
Simon Whitlock v Ben Robb
Schedule of Play
Friday, August 23
James Wade v Craig Caldwell
Simon Whitlock v Ben Robb
Daryl Gurney v David Platt
Rob Cross v Warren Parry
Gary Anderson v Haupai Puha
Peter Wright v Damon Heta
Michael van Gerwen v Kyle Anderson
Raymond van Barneveld v Cody Harris
Best of 11 legs
Saturday, August 24
Quarter-Finals
Semi-Finals
Final
All best of 15 legs
It's not long to wait until darts is back on Sky Sports, the World Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday, October 6 at Dublin's Citywest Arena and seven days of coverage continues until the final on Saturday, October 12.