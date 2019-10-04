Joe Cullen confident of challenging for major honours after his European Tour success

Joe Cullen admits the challenge for him is to replicate his spells of brilliance on a more regular basis

Joe Cullen claimed his first European Tour title with a sensational victory over Michael van Gerwen last month and 'The Rockstar' told Sky Sports that he believes he is now capable of challenging for major honours on a consistent basis.

The World Grand Prix gets under way at the Citywest Hotel on Sunday and although Cullen has never progressed beyond the second round on the Emerald Isle, he heads to Dublin with renewed confidence.

The Bradford star has been lauded as a potential major winner and he demonstrated his credentials at last month's European Darts Matchplay, defeating Glen Durrant, James Wade and Van Gerwen on one blockbuster night in Mannheim.

"Obviously to beat Michael in a final - it's difficult enough to beat Michael at any point. To beat him in a final does make it that extra bit special," Cullen told Sky Sports.

"If I'm honest I spoke with Michael van Gerwen about it afterwards. I said to him: 'You must feel like this every week.' He looked at me a bit bemused and I was like: 'I knew that nobody could beat me.'

"If I'm in the practice room and I say that 'There is no way Michael van Gerwen can beat me', 100 per cent of the practice room would laugh me out of there. I just knew that no one could beat me.

"It was a really surreal feeling and one that I've never felt before, even when I won the two Pro Tour titles. The challenge now is to get back to that feeling on a more regular basis."

Prior to his stunning display on German soil it had been an underwhelming 2019 for Cullen, who suffered opening-round exits at the UK Open and World Matchplay.

Cullen claimed his maiden European Tour title against Michael van Gerwen last month

His solitary televised win came at the expense of Rob Cross in the season-opening Masters, although he admits he has now proven to himself that he is capable of scooping big stage titles.

"Winning the European Tour last month confirms what you already know. I knew I was good enough to win one but if you're not winning any it's alright saying you know you're good enough.

"I've proved over a longer format that I can mix it with the best and there's no reason why I can't go on to win a major."

'The Rockstar' has only featured in a solitary major semi-final, where he surrendered a commanding lead against Simon Whitlock at last year's European Championship.

Cullen has also reached the last eight in each of the World Matchplay, UK Open, Masters and World Series Finals, but he now believes he is fully equipped to challenge for the sport's biggest honours.

"I'm definitely a stage player. I think I went through three stages. The first stage I was really good on the floor and I got some good results.

"The year after I was really good on the stage and got some good results but not as good on the floor and I think it's just a case of trying to mix the two now.

"The European Championship last year - I got to the semi-finals and should have got to the final. I missed a dart to get there but it should have been more comfortable than that, you shouldn't throw a 10-7 lead away in a race to 11."

Cullen's immediate focus switches to Dublin which admittedly has not been a happy hunting ground for him, with his previous three appearances garnering just two victories.

"I think I've got to the last 16 on a couple of occasions but until you get to the quarter-finals you don't really feel part of the tournament and I think a lot of the players would agree," he admitted.

'The Rockstar' returned to the world's top 16 following his triumph in Mannheim

"It's still a bit new to me - especially with the short format in the first round. It can be over as quickly as six legs. I think the later you get within the tournament, the more you'll be able to judge it."

The double-start format certainly separate the men from the boys and Wayne Mardle has consistently referenced the importance of having a clear plan of attack if you're unable to pin your preferred starting double.

Many players alter their practice routines to compensate for the double-start aspect, although Cullen made the surprising admission that doubles do not feature in his practice regime.

"I think I'm one of the few that doesn't actually practice doubles at all," he said. "I'm a believer that if you can hit trebles you can hit doubles. My practice regime is totally about throwing at trebles.

"If you put three on the top wire of the treble 20 no problem. If you consistently keep putting three on the top wire of double top in practice it can become an issue and it may become a mental thing.

"Even going into the Grand Prix it's no different. I'm good enough to hit a smaller target so the bigger target shouldn't be too big of a problem."

The 30-year-old suffered a chastening 10-0 defeat against Ian White in his World Matchplay opener in July, yet he now has the chance for redemption as he faces 'The Diamond' in the first round at the Citywest.

Nevertheless, Cullen revealed that retribution won't be on his mind against the world No 10.

"If I had got beaten 10-0 and got absolutely blown away, I would have looked at it maybe in a negative way, but I had shots at doubles in 5 out of the 10 legs and it was a few shots, it wasn't like the odd dart now and again.

"It was just one of those days. Me and Ian [White] get on really well, we travel quite a lot together so there was no malice at the end of it.

Cullen faces Ian White in round one for the second consecutive major tournament

"Literally within an hour of the match ending we were laughing about it. It was just a freak result and I'm sure there will be no repeat of it this time."

Although there are a multitude of major events ahead over the coming months, speculation surrounding next year's Premier League line-up generally begins to mount during this business-end of the season.

Cullen has made no secret of his desire to feature in the competition and he can consider himself unfortunate to have missed out in 2019.

The three-time PDC title winner was ranked above all nine contenders who featured in this year's roadshow and he admits his omission was initially a bitter pill to swallow.

"At first glance I won't lie - when it was announced I was quite upset. I was thinking what more do I need to do to get selected." Cullen on the Premier League...

"At first glance I won't lie - when it was announced I was quite upset. I was thinking what more do I need to do to get selected," he added.

"There was a lot of talk about it on social media and Barry Hearn actually replied to somebody who questioned why I wasn't in it.

"His reply was: 'Joe is in the top 16 so he is considered for automatic selection', so at least there was an explanation as to why I wasn't getting picked.

"Obviously it's a target [Premier League] but I'm trying not to think about it too much because in the last two years I think I've been a World Championship run away from being majorly in the look-in for a Premier League spot.

"Maybe that's played into my mind going into the World Championship subconsciously. I think it's well-documented that I've not been great at the Worlds.

"I try to look at it in a positive way - I'm number 16 in the world without a good run at the World Championship so it can't be a bad thing. If you keep getting wins under your belt on TV in big events then you will rocket up the rankings."

Cullen's ability has never been in question, but he's now a far more mature proposition and with a big stage title under his belt, 'The Rockstar' is primed to show the world of darts his mettle.

Joe Cullen was speaking to Sky Sports' Josh Gorton.