Raymond van Barneveld to bid farewell at World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam

Raymond van Barneveld will bid farewell to his adoring Dutch fans this weekend

Raymond van Barneveld will say an emotional farewell to his army of Dutch fans in his last ever televised PDC event in the Netherlands at the World Series of Darts Finals.

Van Barneveld, who faces a second round assignment against either fellow-Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena or Germany's Gabriel Clemens, is determined to put on a show one final time for his adoring 'Barney Army'.

I am up for the challenge and hopefully the old Barney comes out. Raymond van Barneveld

"This event will be a magnificent chance for me to say thank you to my Dutch fans who have supported me on this journey through the years," said Van Barneveld.

"But not only that, I am here to do my best to win matches and try to make this tournament even more memorable for everyone and myself.

"The last few years have been painful for me as I have been unable to be the winner I am but now I have a chance to do it one more time.

"The standard we see now is ridiculous so for me to do well in this tournament will of course be very difficult but I am up for the challenge and hopefully the old Barney comes out."

Five-time world champion Van Barneveld is entering as one of eight seeded players following his run to the final of the NZ Darts Masters in August.

The 24-player event in Amsterdam sees a culmination of the year's five World Series events beginning on Friday night as the 16 non-seeded players battle it out for the right to face the seeds on Saturday evening.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place on Sunday across two sessions.

