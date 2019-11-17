Grand Slam of Darts: Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price, Glen Durrant and Peter Wright chase glory

Michael van Gerwen is gunning to add another major title to his collection

We run the rule over the mouthwatering Grand Slam semi-finals, as four of the world's best aim to qualify for Sunday evening's decider.

Grand Slam of Darts Semi-Finals Michael van Gerwen (1) v Gerwyn Price (5) Peter Wright (4) v Glen Durrant

Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price

It's the favourite against the reigning champion.

Both men scored similarly impressive wins over former world champs on Saturday night, but equally will feel they have another gear.

The Green Machine comes in as the hot favourite, looking to win back the title he last won in 2017. However, the Welshman is growing in confidence with every game, and is learning to harness his on-stage emotions and use them to his advantage.

Price has never beaten the Dutchman in 19 attempts (18 losses and one draw). Can he finally get one over the world's top player?

How they got there Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price Group stage 5-2 vs Jim Williams 5-3 vs Mikuru Suzuki 5-2 vs Adrian Lewis 5-4 vs Robert Thornton 5-2 vs Ross Smith 5-2 vs Dimitri Van den Bergh Last 16 10-7 vs Ian White 10-1 vs Darren Webster Quarter-final 16- vs Adrian Lewis 16-9 vs Gary Anderson

In their own words...

I've got more in the tank for Gerwyn Price in the next round. I know he played really well against me recently, but he never could get over the line. We're going to play a big format again. Can he do it? I'm not too sure. I know one thing for sure - I'm going to throw everything at him. MVG is in a confident mood

I'm going to get him! Price believes the time is now for his first win over MvG

Mardle's verdict:

"Are there any weaknesses in Michael's game? No. He put Adrian Lewis to the sword so early. Even when Adrian was hitting 180s, it just wasn't enough. Michael was so relaxed yet so focused for long periods of the quarter-final.

"Gerwyn Price goes up there and raises his game against MVG. He hasn't gotten over the line in the past, but he has come close. I'm sure he will get there at some stage.

"I can't see why Gerwyn Price can't win, but if Michael van Gerwen plays well, no one lives with him."

Glen Durrant vs Peter Wright

Glen Durrant continues to deliver upsets in his debut season in the PDC. After reaching semi-finals of the Matchplay and Grand Prix, he once again finds himself in the final four of a 2019 major, and he'll be aiming to go at least one further.

Of course, Duzza is in Wolverhampton as the reigning BDO world champ, meaning any earnings won't go towards his PDC Order of Merit haul, but that will count for little as he chases silverware.

Peter Wright has hit form in recent weeks. Snakebite hunts a first major title since his first and only triumph at the 2017 UK Open. Impressive wins over Rob Cross and Dave Chisnall will fill him with belief.

How they got there Peter Wright Glen Durrant Group stage 5-2 vs Wayne Warren 3-5 vs Michael Smith 5-2 vs Ryan Harrington 5-4 vs Martin Schindler 5-2 vs Danny Noppert 5-0 vs Nathan Aspinall Last 16 10-3 vs Rob Cross 10-9 vs Gabriel Clemens Quarter-final 16-12 vs Dave Chisnall 16-12 vs Michael Smith

In their own words...

Peter Wright is the nicest guy in the PDC. He's made me feel the most welcome. It's an absolute pleasure to play Peter Wright in the semi-final on Sunday afternoon. Durrant has the utmost respect for Snakebite

I’m feeling confident again. Snakebite is in a good place

Mardle's verdict:

"They're two similar operators.

"The way that Peter Wright has gone about his business this week has been in a similar fashion to what Phil Taylor has done his whole career.

Mardle: Wright style similar to Taylor

"Glen has been holding it together better than anyone. He's not outplayed anyone on the treble bed, but he's outplayed absolutely everyone on that double ring.

"If you give Glen Durrant a chance, he has proven time and time again, he doesn't have to be anywhere near his best to win. That is an art.

"But I just think Peter Wright is playing consistently better than Glen Durrant."

Coverage of the Grand Slam of Darts concludes with a bumper double session on Sunday featuring both semi-finals on Sky Sports Action from 1pm and then the final on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.