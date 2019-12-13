PDC World Darts Championship in numbers

We look at the World Darts Championship in numbers ahead of this year's tournament at Alexandra Palace.

25,682,095 Total points scored in PDC World Championship history.

£2,500,000 Total prize fund.

857,384 Darts thrown in PDC World Championship history.

£500,000 First prize to the 2019/20 World Champion

27,832 Legs played in PDC World Championship history.

10,925 Total 180s hit in PDC World Championship history.

6,684 Sets played in PDC World Championship history.

383 Players who have played in the PDC World Championship.

383 Highest score remaining in a leg, achieved twice by Kevin Spiolek (2004/05) and Vincent van der Voort (2008/09)

223.39 Highest combined match average - 2016/17 semi-final, which was Michael van Gerwen (114.05) and Raymond van Barneveld (109.34).

114.05 Record total match average, achieved by Michael van Gerwen in 2016/17 semi-finals.

111.21 Phil Taylor's highest World Championship average, against Shayne Burgess in 2001/02 last 16.

89.86 Overall tournament average across 1,414 matches.

54 Matches played by Raymond van Barneveld and Adrian Lewis, the most of any players in the field this year.

40 Countries previously represented. Latvia will become the 41st this year.

39 Different PDC World Championship semi-finalists.

19 Consecutive ton-plus averages recorded by Michael van Gerwen. His last sub-100 average was 99.03 in the 2015/16 first round against Rene Eidams.

17 Different PDC World Championship finalists.

9 Nine-Darters achieved in the PDC World Championship.

8 PDC World Champions.

7 Players who have hit nine-darters in this event.

3 110+ Averages.

