Gerwyn Price slams Peter Wright after defeat in World Championship semi-final

Gerwyn Price has slammed Peter Wright after his defeat in their heated PDC World Darts Championship semi-final on Monday.

There was tension on stage from the beginning of the tie, with Wright goading Price after checking out 81 to win the first set.

The Iceman responded by claiming the second set, before animatedly celebrating in front of his opponent.

However, Price could not maintain his momentum and went down 6-3 in his first World Championship semi-final, leaving the stage without shaking Wright's hand.

Snakebite criticised Price after his win, saying he "didn't appreciate" his behaviour, but Price has responded with his own rebuke of Wright's antics.

Writing on Twitter, Price said: "Thanks everyone for the support over the last two weeks; it was a great tournament for me and I loved every minute.

"It's not a rule that you have to shake hands before, during or after the game. It was the biggest game of my career and I was fully focused.

"Before and after such an important game banter is acceptable but not during, when players are fully focused, trying to do a job having just bombed the first set.

"I was upset with what Peter did and I think it was out of order considering the circumstances. I never settled afterwards - I was rubbish from this point onwards which cost me a World Championship final spot.

"Players know what they are doing and do this when they know there's a threat."

Wright will play defending champion Michael van Gerwen in the final at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports Darts from 7pm.