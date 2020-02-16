Krzysztof Ratajski claims sixth PDC title with final win over Ian White
Coverage of the Premier League continues on Thursday, February 20 in Cardiff at 7pm on Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event
Last Updated: 16/02/20 7:40pm
Krzysztof Ratajski claimed his sixth PDC title at Players Championship 4 in Wigan on Sunday, defeating Ian White 8-7 in a thrilling final.
Ratajski looked assured of victory as he led 7-6 and left 40 for the title, only for White to fire in a match-saving 155 checkout to force a deciding leg.
With White throwing for the match, visits of 145 and 134 helped Ratajski on his way to winning the last-leg shootout which he finished on double eight.
Ratajski averaged 104.5 in his last 16 win over Nick Kenny, before producing averages of 106.5 and 103.1 in victories over Gabriel Clemens and Danny Noppert to reach the final.
Since picking up his maiden ProTour title in 2018, the Polish number one has established himself among the sport's elite since and is now up to a career-high 18th on the PDC Order of Merit.
"When Ian took out 155 it was a terrible moment for me, it made it really hard," Ratajski explained.
"This tournament was sometimes lucky for me, I won a few games 6-5 and I survived match darts twice.
"But then I played very well with averages over 100 and I feel very comfortable with the new darts I am playing with.
"I hope this will be my best season. Last season was brilliant and I hope this one will be even better."
The fourth of 30 Players Championship events in 2020 also saw Dutch youngster Maik Kuivenhoven reach his second ProTour quarter-final, having reached his first earlier in February.
This follows Ryan Searle's triumph on Saturday.
Live Premier League Darts
February 20, 2020, 7:00pm
Live on
Players Championship 4 - Sunday February 16
Last 16
Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Gary Anderson
Danny Noppert 6-3 James Wade
Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5 Nick Kenny
Gabriel Clemens 6-3 Adrian Lewis
Ian White 6-4 Jamie Hughes
Mensur Suljovic 6-2 Glen Durrant
Peter Wright 6-4 Karel Sedlacek
Maik Kuivenhoven 6-5 Daniel Larsson
Quarter-Finals
Danny Noppert 6-4 Michael van Gerwen
Krzysztof Ratajski 6-4 Gabriel Clemens
Ian White 6-3 Mensur Suljovic
Peter Wright 6-2 Maik Kuivenhoven
Semi-Finals
Krzysztof Ratajski 7-2 Danny Noppert
Ian White 7-6 Peter Wright
Final
Krzysztof Ratajski 8-7 Ian White
Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.
Coverage of the Premier League continues on Thursday, February 20 in Cardiff at 7pm on Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event with Jonny 'The Ferret' Clayton up against Michael Smith. Don't forget, the coverage continues every Thursday through until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.