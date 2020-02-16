Krzysztof Ratajski claims sixth PDC title with final win over Ian White

The Polish Eagle continues his impressive record in floor tournaments

Krzysztof Ratajski claimed his sixth PDC title at Players Championship 4 in Wigan on Sunday, defeating Ian White 8-7 in a thrilling final.

Ratajski looked assured of victory as he led 7-6 and left 40 for the title, only for White to fire in a match-saving 155 checkout to force a deciding leg.

With White throwing for the match, visits of 145 and 134 helped Ratajski on his way to winning the last-leg shootout which he finished on double eight.

Ratajski averaged 104.5 in his last 16 win over Nick Kenny, before producing averages of 106.5 and 103.1 in victories over Gabriel Clemens and Danny Noppert to reach the final.

Krzysztof Ratajski

Since picking up his maiden ProTour title in 2018, the Polish number one has established himself among the sport's elite since and is now up to a career-high 18th on the PDC Order of Merit.

"When Ian took out 155 it was a terrible moment for me, it made it really hard," Ratajski explained.



"This tournament was sometimes lucky for me, I won a few games 6-5 and I survived match darts twice.

"But then I played very well with averages over 100 and I feel very comfortable with the new darts I am playing with.

"I hope this will be my best season. Last season was brilliant and I hope this one will be even better."

The fourth of 30 Players Championship events in 2020 also saw Dutch youngster Maik Kuivenhoven reach his second ProTour quarter-final, having reached his first earlier in February.

This follows Ryan Searle's triumph on Saturday.

Live Premier League Darts Live on

Players Championship 4 - Sunday February 16

Last 16

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Gary Anderson

Danny Noppert 6-3 James Wade

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5 Nick Kenny

Gabriel Clemens 6-3 Adrian Lewis

Ian White 6-4 Jamie Hughes

Mensur Suljovic 6-2 Glen Durrant

Peter Wright 6-4 Karel Sedlacek

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-5 Daniel Larsson



Quarter-Finals

Danny Noppert 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-4 Gabriel Clemens

Ian White 6-3 Mensur Suljovic

Peter Wright 6-2 Maik Kuivenhoven



Semi-Finals

Krzysztof Ratajski 7-2 Danny Noppert

Ian White 7-6 Peter Wright

Final

Krzysztof Ratajski 8-7 Ian White

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

Coverage of the Premier League continues on Thursday, February 20 in Cardiff at 7pm on Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event with Jonny 'The Ferret' Clayton up against Michael Smith. Don't forget, the coverage continues every Thursday through until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.