The Darts Show podcast with Peter Wright and PDC chief executive Matt Porter

Thanks to modern technology, The Darts Show podcast continues with PDC chief executive Matt Porter dialing in as well as the latest from Peter Wright.

It's been a while but with all three of our regulars available for the first time in quite a while, we managed to convene everyone in a conference call, and there's plenty to chat about.

Michael Bridge is back in the host's chair with Paul Prenderville on duty and our two-time major champion and former world No 1 Colin Lloyd on hand to stand down from home baking and cast his expert eye over proceedings.....

Peter Wright - Snakebite is tucked away at home, delivering eggs to the elderly and looking after a stranded Dimitri Van den Bergh; we check in with the world champion on life away from the oche and how his life has changed since lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy.

Matt Porter - With the coronavirus pandemic changing the landscape on a daily basis, the PDC chief executive gives us the lowdown on how adjustments continue to affect the schedule, player's futures and planning for the second half of the year.

'It's Not Darts but...' - Everyone is stuck indoors, or they should be, so the team have their pick of box sets, films and more to keep your occupied over the next few weeks and months.

Provisional revised Premier League Darts schedule Thursday May 7 SSE Hydro, Glasgow Thursday May 14 First Direct Arena, Leeds Thursday May 21 The O2, London Thursday July 2 FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield Thursday July 30 Arena Birmingham Thursday September 3 Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin Wednesday September 9 Rotterdam Ahoy Thursday September 10 Rotterdam Ahoy Thursday September 24 Manchester Arena Thursday October 1 Utilita Arena, Newcastle TBC SSE Arena, Belfast

PL Report Card - With the Premier League on hiatus for the time being, Lloydy turns his hand to some homeschooling and hands out the grades for the first part of the truncated season.

Listener's questions - Celebrity darts players, Australian and New Zealand darts players and who would win in a fight between a caveman and an astronaut, the team while away the hours with their answers to some of the best questions we've had.

Colin Lloyd - Jaws ponders the effect that the enforced break will have on player's livelihoods and reveals how he is keeping busy through self-isolation.