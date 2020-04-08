The Darts Show podcast with Phil Taylor: Rivalries, returns and how it all began

Phil Taylor joined the Darts Show podcast for an extended interview and revealed how a return this year was not so far away

Phil Taylor has admitted he came close to a PDC comeback earlier this year in a wide-ranging special edition of The Darts Show podcast.

Sixteen-time world champion Taylor joined former world No 1 Colin Lloyd, Michael Bridge and Paul Prenderville for the latest episode of the show.

Among a host of topics on the menu during a rare one-hour special were:

How he began in the sport

The legendary rivalries with Bristow, Priestley and Barney

What he thinks of today's players

And most interestingly of all, how 2020 was the year he came closer than ever to returning to competitive action

The Power retired after losing the world championship final to debutant Rob Cross on New Years Day 2018, another topic that was up for discussion, and returns have long been teased with the lure of competitive action never far away.

With no Tour card, the legendary Power would be reliant on a wild card for most invites, something the PDC has always ruled out - but the UK Open offered a chance to qualify by right through the Riley's local qualifiers.

I am really looking forward to taking part in this. https://t.co/2Tujy3lOG6 — Phil Taylor (@PhilTaylor) April 7, 2020

Fallon Sherrock came through that route this year and Taylor was set to do the same until schedule clashes scuppered his hopes, although there may still be time for the 60-year-old, who also won 16 World Matchplay titles.

"I thought about doing the UK Open, I spoke to Barry about it," said Taylor.

"I phoned him and said I might go to the Rileys qualifiers and see what the crack is, just for a bit of fun.

"He thought it was fantastic, but when we checked through dates if I had qualified I was supposed to play in a soft-tip tournament in Japan that would have clashed with the UK Open.

"Maybe next year but I am not so sure, I am 61 next and I am getting too old for it. I am now thinking that I am ready to finish in the next year or so, I have enjoyed the rest we are having at the moment.

"I may do the odd after-dinner occasion but I don't practice too much or throw as much as I used to - I can still compete against world-ranked players but I don't put as much effort in as I used to."

However, all it took was a question from one-time rival Lloydy on how likely he would be a member of the world's top eight if he were to return.

"Would I be in the top eight? I would be number one, I would get him I would," Taylor responded and immediately set his sights on the world's very best, Michael van Gerwen.

"If I had been his age he would have got it - he is not as mentally strong as I was and I would wind him up about that all the time.

Taylor and Van Gerwen's last meeting came in the semi-final of the Grand Slam in 2017, when MVG was victorious

"He would have loved it and I would love to be playing Michael in my prime and his - we would have had a great rivalry.

"Any sport needs someone on a pedestal and I needed someone to take the game over from me. Barry would often ask who is going to take over from you and I would say - it will be Michael."

