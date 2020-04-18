Watch a live stream of the PDC Home Tour Watch a live stream of the PDC Home Tour

Watch live coverage of the PDC Home Tour with world No 3 Gerwyn Price the star turn for night two, hoping to avoid an early exit from the competition.

Price is the highest-ranked player in the competition, after world champion and world No 2 Peter Wright suffered a surprise exit on Friday night when Jamie Lewis claimed Group One and a place in the second round.

World No 3 and two-time Grand Slam champion Price headlines an entertaining-looking group which includes former Development Tour champion Ted Evetts, who may have an advantage having been one of nine players to take part in the successful 'Darts At Home' trial nights.

PDC Home Tour - Group Two fixtures (Friday) Gerwyn Price v Rowby-John Rodriguez Luke Woodhouse v Ted Evetts Rowby-John Rodriguez v Ted Evetts Gerwyn Price v Luke Woodhouse Luke Woodhouse v Rowby-John Rodriguez Ted Evetts v Gerwyn Price

Luke Woodhouse, who enjoyed a breakthrough 2019, and former World Youth Championship runner-up Rowby-John Rodriguez make up the remainder of Group Two.

Saturday is the second of 32 nights of darts with Dave Chisnall, Scott Waites and Lisa Ashton among the names still to play on Sunday and Monday. The next batch of groups and fixtures are expected to be confirmed on Sunday.

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase.

PDC Home Tour - opening four nights Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Peter Wright Gerwyn Price Dave Chisnall Lisa Ashton Jamie Lewis Ted Evetts Scott Waites Ross Smith Niels Zonneveld Luke Woodhouse Jan Dekker Mickey Mansell Peter Jacques Rowby-John Rodriguez Jonathan Worsley Geert Nentjes

