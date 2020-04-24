Darts at home

Darts News

Jonny Clayton is part of the eighth night of the action on the PDC Home Tour - watch live on the Sky Sports app
World No 15 Jonny Clayton leads an open-looking Group Eight of the PDC Home Tour on Friday night - watch live coverage of all six matches from 7.30pm.

Exactly one week into the PDC's 32-night multi-player tournament, it has been the big names who have suffered most with James Wade, Gerwyn Price and world champion Peter Wright among those eliminated.

Only the group winner advances and Welsh No 2 Clayton, a Premier League Challenger earlier this year and former Players Championship runner-up, will hope to avoid the same fate.

Behind Clayton in the rankings are the night's other contenders but Richard North, David Pallett and Adam Hunt will all be looking to take advantage of the unique nature of competition to seize their chance.

PDC Home Tour - Friday's fixtures (Group Eight)

Jonny Clayton v Adam Hunt
Richard North v David Pallett
Adam Hunt v David Pallett
Jonny Clayton v Richard North
Richard North v Adam Hunt
David Pallett v Jonny Clayton

Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Dave Chisnall, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny and Ryan Searle have topped the opening six groups.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners

Group One Jamie Lewis
Group Two Luke Woodhouse
Group Three Dave Chisnall
Group Four Geert Nentjes
Group Five Nick Kenny
Group Six Ryan Searle
Group Seven Jelle Klaasen

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase - groups up until Friday have been confirmed with the latest batch of names set be confirmed in the next couple of days,

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups

Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday
Michael Smith Nathan Aspinall Simon Whitlock Max Hopp
Martijn Kleermaker Steve Brown Mike van Duivenbode Mike De Decker
Harry Ward Simon Stevenson Kirk Shepherd Keegan Brown
Matt Clark Ryan Joyce Alan Tabern Conan Whitehead

