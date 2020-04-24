Darts at home

Jonny Clayton is part of the eighth night of the action on the PDC Home Tour - watch live on the Sky Sports app Jonny Clayton is part of the eighth night of the action on the PDC Home Tour - watch live on the Sky Sports app

World No 15 Jonny Clayton leads an open-looking Group Eight of the PDC Home Tour on Friday night - watch live coverage of all six matches from 7.30pm.

Exactly one week into the PDC's 32-night multi-player tournament, it has been the big names who have suffered most with James Wade, Gerwyn Price and world champion Peter Wright among those eliminated.

Only the group winner advances and Welsh No 2 Clayton, a Premier League Challenger earlier this year and former Players Championship runner-up, will hope to avoid the same fate.

Behind Clayton in the rankings are the night's other contenders but Richard North, David Pallett and Adam Hunt will all be looking to take advantage of the unique nature of competition to seize their chance.

PDC Home Tour - Friday's fixtures (Group Eight) Jonny Clayton v Adam Hunt Richard North v David Pallett Adam Hunt v David Pallett Jonny Clayton v Richard North Richard North v Adam Hunt David Pallett v Jonny Clayton

Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Dave Chisnall, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny and Ryan Searle have topped the opening six groups.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One Jamie Lewis Group Two Luke Woodhouse Group Three Dave Chisnall Group Four Geert Nentjes Group Five Nick Kenny Group Six Ryan Searle Group Seven Jelle Klaasen

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase - groups up until Friday have been confirmed with the latest batch of names set be confirmed in the next couple of days,

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Michael Smith Nathan Aspinall Simon Whitlock Max Hopp Martijn Kleermaker Steve Brown Mike van Duivenbode Mike De Decker Harry Ward Simon Stevenson Kirk Shepherd Keegan Brown Matt Clark Ryan Joyce Alan Tabern Conan Whitehead

