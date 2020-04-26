Darts at home

Nathan Aspinall is part of Sunday's action on the PDC Home Tour - watch live on the Sky Sports app Nathan Aspinall is part of Sunday's action on the PDC Home Tour - watch live on the Sky Sports app

Premier League star Nathan Aspinall headlines Group 10 of the PDC Home Tour on Sunday night - watch live coverage of all six matches from 7.30pm.

The Asp will be looking to avoid the growing list of high-profile stars who have suffered early exits. Thus far, Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith all failed to get through their respective groups.

Only the group winner advances and two-time World Championship semi-finalist and former UK Open champion Aspinall will be hoping to hit the ground running.

However, he won't have it all is own way, as he faces Ryan Joyce, Simon Stevenson and Steve Brown.

PDC Home Tour - Sunday's fixtures (Group 10) Nathan Aspinall v Steve Brown Ryan Joyce v Simon Stevenson Steve Brown v Simon Stevenson Nathan Aspinall v Ryan Joyce Ryan Joyce v Steve Brown Simon Stevenson v Nathan Aspinall

Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Dave Chisnall, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny, Ryan Searle, Jelle Klaasen, Jonny Clayton and Martijn Kleermaker have topped the opening groups up to this point.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One Jamie Lewis Group Two Luke Woodhouse Group Three Dave Chisnall Group Four Geert Nentjes Group Five Nick Kenny Group Six Ryan Searle Group Seven Jelle Klaasen Group Eight Jonny Clayton Group Nine Martijn Kleermaker

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase - groups up until Friday have been confirmed with the latest batch of names set be confirmed in the next couple of days,

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Monday Tuesday Simon Whitlock Max Hopp Mike van Duivenbode Mike De Decker Kirk Shepherd Keegan Brown Alan Tabern Conan Whitehead

