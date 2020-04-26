Darts News

News

Darts at home

You can follow all of the action across the week on the Sky Sports app - beginning at 7.30pm every evening.

Last Updated: 26/04/20 7:23pm
Nathan Aspinall is part of Sunday's action on the PDC Home Tour - watch live on the Sky Sports app
Nathan Aspinall is part of Sunday's action on the PDC Home Tour - watch live on the Sky Sports app

Premier League star Nathan Aspinall headlines Group 10 of the PDC Home Tour on Sunday night - watch live coverage of all six matches from 7.30pm.

The Asp will be looking to avoid the growing list of high-profile stars who have suffered early exits. Thus far, Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith all failed to get through their respective groups.

Only the group winner advances and two-time World Championship semi-finalist and former UK Open champion Aspinall will be hoping to hit the ground running.

However, he won't have it all is own way, as he faces Ryan Joyce, Simon Stevenson and Steve Brown.

PDC Home Tour - Sunday's fixtures (Group 10)

Nathan Aspinall v Steve Brown
Ryan Joyce v Simon Stevenson
Steve Brown v Simon Stevenson
Nathan Aspinall v Ryan Joyce
Ryan Joyce v Steve Brown
Simon Stevenson v Nathan Aspinall

DOWNLOAD: The Darts Show podcast

Colin Lloyd leads the team talking tungsten to darts stars old and new

Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Dave Chisnall, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny, Ryan Searle, Jelle Klaasen, Jonny Clayton and Martijn Kleermaker have topped the opening groups up to this point.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners

Group One Jamie Lewis
Group Two Luke Woodhouse
Group Three Dave Chisnall
Group Four Geert Nentjes
Group Five Nick Kenny
Group Six Ryan Searle
Group Seven Jelle Klaasen
Group Eight Jonny Clayton
Group Nine Martijn Kleermaker

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase - groups up until Friday have been confirmed with the latest batch of names set be confirmed in the next couple of days,

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups

Monday Tuesday
Simon Whitlock Max Hopp
Mike van Duivenbode Mike De Decker
Kirk Shepherd Keegan Brown
Alan Tabern Conan Whitehead

Get the biggest and latest sports news stories with dedicated sports sections for Football, Formula 1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Tennis, NFL, NBA, Darts, GAA, Netball, Racing and Other Sports.

Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android

Trending

©2020 Sky UK