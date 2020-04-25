Darts at home

Darts News

You can follow all of the action across the week on the Sky Sports app - beginning at 7:30pm every evening

Michael Smith is part of the action on the PDC Home Tour
Michael Smith is part of the action on the PDC Home Tour - watch live on the Sky Sports app

Premier League star Michael Smith headlines Group Nine of the PDC Home Tour on Saturday night - watch live coverage of all six matches from 7:30pm.

At the PDC's 32-night multi-player tournament it has been the big names who have suffered most with James Wade, Gerwyn Price and world champion Peter Wright among those eliminated so far.

Only the group winner advances and the Bully Boy will hope to avoid the same fate.

Harry Ward, Matt Clark and Martijn Kleermaker will be hoping to upset world No 5.

PDC Home Tour - Saturday's fixtures (Group Nine)

Michael Smith v Martijn Kleermaker
Harry Ward v Matt Clark
Martijn Kleermaker v Matt Clark
Michael Smith v Harry Ward
Harry Ward v Martijn Kleermaker
Matt Clark v Michael Smith

Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Dave Chisnall, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny, Ryan Searle, Jelle Klaasen and Jonny Clayton have topped the opening seven groups.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners

Group One Jamie Lewis
Group Two Luke Woodhouse
Group Three Dave Chisnall
Group Four Geert Nentjes
Group Five Nick Kenny
Group Six Ryan Searle
Group Seven Jelle Klaasen
Group Eight Jonny Clayton

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase - groups up until Tuesday have been confirmed with the latest batch of names set be confirmed in the next couple of days.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups

Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday
Michael Smith Nathan Aspinall Simon Whitlock Max Hopp
Martijn Kleermaker Steve Brown Mike van Duivenbode Mike De Decker
Harry Ward Simon Stevenson Kirk Shepherd Keegan Brown
Matt Clark Ryan Joyce Alan Tabern Conan Whitehead

