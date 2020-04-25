Darts at home

Michael Smith is part of the action on the PDC Home Tour - watch live on the Sky Sports app Michael Smith is part of the action on the PDC Home Tour - watch live on the Sky Sports app

Premier League star Michael Smith headlines Group Nine of the PDC Home Tour on Saturday night - watch live coverage of all six matches from 7:30pm.

At the PDC's 32-night multi-player tournament it has been the big names who have suffered most with James Wade, Gerwyn Price and world champion Peter Wright among those eliminated so far.

Only the group winner advances and the Bully Boy will hope to avoid the same fate.

Harry Ward, Matt Clark and Martijn Kleermaker will be hoping to upset world No 5.

PDC Home Tour - Saturday's fixtures (Group Nine) Michael Smith v Martijn Kleermaker Harry Ward v Matt Clark Martijn Kleermaker v Matt Clark Michael Smith v Harry Ward Harry Ward v Martijn Kleermaker Matt Clark v Michael Smith

Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Dave Chisnall, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny, Ryan Searle, Jelle Klaasen and Jonny Clayton have topped the opening seven groups.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One Jamie Lewis Group Two Luke Woodhouse Group Three Dave Chisnall Group Four Geert Nentjes Group Five Nick Kenny Group Six Ryan Searle Group Seven Jelle Klaasen Group Eight Jonny Clayton

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase - groups up until Tuesday have been confirmed with the latest batch of names set be confirmed in the next couple of days.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Michael Smith Nathan Aspinall Simon Whitlock Max Hopp Martijn Kleermaker Steve Brown Mike van Duivenbode Mike De Decker Harry Ward Simon Stevenson Kirk Shepherd Keegan Brown Matt Clark Ryan Joyce Alan Tabern Conan Whitehead

