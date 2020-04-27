Darts at home

Simon Whitlock is part of the action on the PDC Home Tour - watch live on the Sky Sports app Simon Whitlock is part of the action on the PDC Home Tour - watch live on the Sky Sports app

Two former World Championship finalists enter the PDC Home Tour action on Monday night, with Simon Whitlock and Kirk Shepherd among the names in action.

At the PDC's 32-night multi-player tournament it has been the big names who have suffered most with James Wade, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and world champion Peter Wright among those from the world's top 10 eliminated so far.

Shepherd, in 2008 and Whitlock, in 2010, made headlines with their surprise runs to the Alexandra Palace showpiece, and both will hope to return to past glories as Group 11 takes centre stage.

Alan Tabern and Mike van Duivenbode will hope to cause the upsets that have become par for the course with the tournament so far. Only the group winner advances and on Sunday Nathan Aspinall joined Dave Chisnall and Jonny Clayton as the only favourites to come through

PDC Home Tour - Monday's fixtures (Group 11) Simon Whitlock v Mike van Duivenbode Kirk Shepherd v Alan Tabern Kirk Shepherd v Alan Tabern Simon Whitlock v Kirk Shepherd Kirk Shepherd v Mike van Duivenbode Alan Tabern v Simon Whitlock

Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny, Ryan Searle, Jelle Klaasen and Martijn Kleermaker are among the names to have topped the opening groups.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One Jamie Lewis Group Two Luke Woodhouse Group Three Dave Chisnall Group Four Geert Nentjes Group Five Nick Kenny Group Six Ryan Searle Group Seven Jelle Klaasen Group Eight Jonny Clayton Group Nine Martijn Kleermaker Group Ten Nathan Aspinall

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase - groups up until Tuesday have been confirmed with the latest batch of names set be confirmed in the next couple of days.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Max Hopp Steve Beaton Chris Dobey Darren Webster Mike De Decker Callan Rydz Ciaran Teehan Bradley Brooks Keegan Brown Matthew Edgar Ron Meulenkamp Scott Baker Conan Whitehead Carl Wilkinson Kai Fan Leung Andy Hamilton

