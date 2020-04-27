Darts at home

Darts News

Two former World Championship finalists enter the PDC Home Tour action on Monday night, with Simon Whitlock and Kirk Shepherd among the names in action.

At the PDC's 32-night multi-player tournament it has been the big names who have suffered most with James Wade, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and world champion Peter Wright among those from the world's top 10 eliminated so far.

Shepherd, in 2008 and Whitlock, in 2010, made headlines with their surprise runs to the Alexandra Palace showpiece, and both will hope to return to past glories as Group 11 takes centre stage.

Alan Tabern and Mike van Duivenbode will hope to cause the upsets that have become par for the course with the tournament so far. Only the group winner advances and on Sunday Nathan Aspinall joined Dave Chisnall and Jonny Clayton as the only favourites to come through

PDC Home Tour - Monday's fixtures (Group 11)

Simon Whitlock v Mike van Duivenbode
Kirk Shepherd v Alan Tabern
Simon Whitlock v Kirk Shepherd
Kirk Shepherd v Mike van Duivenbode
Alan Tabern v Simon Whitlock

Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny, Ryan Searle, Jelle Klaasen and Martijn Kleermaker are among the names to have topped the opening groups.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners

Group One Jamie Lewis
Group Two Luke Woodhouse
Group Three Dave Chisnall
Group Four Geert Nentjes
Group Five Nick Kenny
Group Six Ryan Searle
Group Seven Jelle Klaasen
Group Eight Jonny Clayton
Group Nine Martijn Kleermaker
Group Ten Nathan Aspinall

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase - groups up until Tuesday have been confirmed with the latest batch of names set be confirmed in the next couple of days.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups

Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday
Max Hopp Steve Beaton Chris Dobey Darren Webster
Mike De Decker Callan Rydz Ciaran Teehan Bradley Brooks
Keegan Brown Matthew Edgar Ron Meulenkamp Scott Baker
Conan Whitehead Carl Wilkinson Kai Fan Leung Andy Hamilton

