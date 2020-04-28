Darts at home

Darts News

You can follow all of the action across the week on the Sky Sports app - beginning at 7:30pm every evening

Keegan Brown is part of the PDC Home Tour action on Tuesday night - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app
Keegan Brown takes time off from his NHS duties to join the PDC Home Tour where Germany's Max Hopp is the highest ranked player in Group 12.

World No 30 Brown has swapped the oche for the hospital as he takes on more shifts working at a blood lab on the Isle of Wight while the darts season is put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he joins the action from home on Tuesday where Conan Whitehead, world No 23 Hopp and Belgium's Mike De Dekker give the evening an international flavour.

At the PDC's 32-night multi-player tournament it has been the big names who have suffered most with James Wade, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and world champion Peter Wright among those from the world's top 10 eliminated so far.

    PDC Home Tour - Tuesday's fixtures (Group 12)

    Max Hopp v Mike De Decker
    Keegan Brown v Conan Whitehead
    Mike De Decker v Conan Whitehead
    Max Hopp v Keegan Brown
    Keegan Brown v Mike De Decker
    Conan Whitehead v Max Hopp

    Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny, Ryan Searle, Jelle Klaasen, Martijn Kleermaker and Alan Tabern are among the shock names to have topped the opening groups with only Nathan Aspinall, Dave Chisnall and Jonny Clayton reaffirming their status from the higher echelons of the rankings.

    PDC Home Tour - The Winners

    Group One Jamie Lewis
    Group Two Luke Woodhouse
    Group Three Dave Chisnall
    Group Four Geert Nentjes
    Group Five Nick Kenny
    Group Six Ryan Searle
    Group Seven Jelle Klaasen
    Group Eight Jonny Clayton
    Group Nine Martijn Kleermaker
    Group Ten Nathan Aspinall
    Group 11 Alan Tabern

    All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase - groups up until Tuesday have been confirmed with the latest batch of names set be confirmed in the next couple of days.

    PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups

    Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    Steve Beaton Chris Dobey Darren Webster Ricky Evans
    Callan Rydz Ciaran Teehan Bradley Brooks Martin Atkins
    Matthew Edgar Ron Meulenkamp Scott Baker Christian Bunse
    Carl Wilkinson Kai Fan Leung Andy Hamilton Jeff Smith

