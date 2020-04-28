Darts at home

Keegan Brown is part of the PDC Home Tour action on Tuesday night - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app Keegan Brown is part of the PDC Home Tour action on Tuesday night - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app

Keegan Brown takes time off from his NHS duties to join the PDC Home Tour where Germany's Max Hopp is the highest ranked player in Group 12.

World No 30 Brown has swapped the oche for the hospital as he takes on more shifts working at a blood lab on the Isle of Wight while the darts season is put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he joins the action from home on Tuesday where Conan Whitehead, world No 23 Hopp and Belgium's Mike De Dekker give the evening an international flavour.

At the PDC's 32-night multi-player tournament it has been the big names who have suffered most with James Wade, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and world champion Peter Wright among those from the world's top 10 eliminated so far.

PDC Home Tour - Tuesday's fixtures (Group 12) Max Hopp v Mike De Decker Keegan Brown v Conan Whitehead Mike De Decker v Conan Whitehead Max Hopp v Keegan Brown Keegan Brown v Mike De Decker Conan Whitehead v Max Hopp

Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny, Ryan Searle, Jelle Klaasen, Martijn Kleermaker and Alan Tabern are among the shock names to have topped the opening groups with only Nathan Aspinall, Dave Chisnall and Jonny Clayton reaffirming their status from the higher echelons of the rankings.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One Jamie Lewis Group Two Luke Woodhouse Group Three Dave Chisnall Group Four Geert Nentjes Group Five Nick Kenny Group Six Ryan Searle Group Seven Jelle Klaasen Group Eight Jonny Clayton Group Nine Martijn Kleermaker Group Ten Nathan Aspinall Group 11 Alan Tabern

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase - groups up until Tuesday have been confirmed with the latest batch of names set be confirmed in the next couple of days.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Steve Beaton Chris Dobey Darren Webster Ricky Evans Callan Rydz Ciaran Teehan Bradley Brooks Martin Atkins Matthew Edgar Ron Meulenkamp Scott Baker Christian Bunse Carl Wilkinson Kai Fan Leung Andy Hamilton Jeff Smith

