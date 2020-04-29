Darts at home

Darts News

You can follow all of the action across the week on the Sky Sports app - beginning at 7:30pm every evening

Steve Beaton is part of the PDC Home Tour action on Wednesday night - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app
Former world champion Steve Beaton is the star turn on Night 13 of the PDC Home Tour as the Bronzed Adonis takes to the oche.

Almost 25 years on from his 1996 BDO world title, the legendary Beaton continues to be a force in the game and he will hope to underline his status as the highest-ranked player in the group.

Beaton remains inside the world's top 30 after 36 years in the sport, but the higher ranked players have not had everything there own way and Callan Rydz, Carl Wilkinson and Matt Edgar will hope to topple the Adonis.

It's well into the second week of action in the PDC's 32-night multi-player tournament and it has been the big names who have suffered most. James Wade, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and world champion Peter Wright among those from the world's top 10 eliminated so far.

    PDC Home Tour - Wednesday's fixtures (Group 13)

    Steve Beaton v Callan Rydz
    Matthew Edgar v Carl Wilkinson
    Callan Rydz v Carl Wilkinson
    Steve Beaton v Matthew Edgar
    Matthew Edgar v Callan Rydz
    Carl Wilkinson v Steve Beaton

    Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny, Ryan Searle, Jelle Klaasen, Martijn Kleermaker and Alan Tabern are among the shock names to have topped the opening groups with only Nathan Aspinall, Dave Chisnall, Jonny Clayton and Hopp reaffirming their status from the higher echelons of the rankings.

    PDC Home Tour - The Winners

    Group One - Jamie Lewis
    Group Two - Luke Woodhouse
    Group Three - Dave Chisnall
    Group Four - Geert Nentjes
    Group Five - Nick Kenny
    Group Six - Ryan Searle
    Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen
    Group Eight - Jonny Clayton
    Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker
    Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall
    Group 11 - Alan Tabern
    Group 12 - Max Hopp

    All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase - groups up until Tuesday have been confirmed with the latest batch of names set be confirmed in the next couple of days.

    PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups

    Thursday Friday Saturday
    Chris Dobey Darren Webster Ricky Evans
    Ciaran Teehan Bradley Brooks Martin Atkins
    Ron Meulenkamp Scott Baker Christian Bunse
    Kai Fan Leung Andy Hamilton Jeff Smith

