Darts at home

Former world champion Steve Beaton is the star turn on Night 13 of the PDC Home Tour as the Bronzed Adonis takes to the oche.

Almost 25 years on from his 1996 BDO world title, the legendary Beaton continues to be a force in the game and he will hope to underline his status as the highest-ranked player in the group.

Beaton remains inside the world's top 30 after 36 years in the sport, but the higher ranked players have not had everything there own way and Callan Rydz, Carl Wilkinson and Matt Edgar will hope to topple the Adonis.

It's well into the second week of action in the PDC's 32-night multi-player tournament and it has been the big names who have suffered most. James Wade, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and world champion Peter Wright among those from the world's top 10 eliminated so far.

PDC Home Tour - Wednesday's fixtures (Group 13) Steve Beaton v Callan Rydz Matthew Edgar v Carl Wilkinson Callan Rydz v Carl Wilkinson Steve Beaton v Matthew Edgar Matthew Edgar v Callan Rydz Carl Wilkinson v Steve Beaton

Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny, Ryan Searle, Jelle Klaasen, Martijn Kleermaker and Alan Tabern are among the shock names to have topped the opening groups with only Nathan Aspinall, Dave Chisnall, Jonny Clayton and Hopp reaffirming their status from the higher echelons of the rankings.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group Five - Nick Kenny Group Six - Ryan Searle Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 12 - Max Hopp

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase - groups up until Tuesday have been confirmed with the latest batch of names set be confirmed in the next couple of days.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Thursday Friday Saturday Chris Dobey Darren Webster Ricky Evans Ciaran Teehan Bradley Brooks Martin Atkins Ron Meulenkamp Scott Baker Christian Bunse Kai Fan Leung Andy Hamilton Jeff Smith

