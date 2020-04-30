Darts at home

Darts News

You can follow all of the action across the week on the Sky Sports app - beginning at 7:30pm every evening

Chris Dobey is part of the PDC Home Tour action on Wednesday night - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app
Chris Dobey headlines Night 14 of the PDC Home Tour, which will feature players from four different countries on Thursday night.

Two-time televised semi-finalist Dobey was due to feature as a Premier League Challenger in Newcastle on March 19 before the coronavirus pandemic forced the darts season into suspension.

Yet another big name faltered on Wednesday when Steve Beaton missed out to Carl Wilkinson - the Bronzed Adonis joining Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, James Wade and Michael Smith in failing to make it out of the group.

Thursday will see the 14th of 32 consecutive nights of live darts take place, and joining world no 20 Dobey is talented Irish youngster Ciaran Teehan, Holland's Ron Meulenkamp and dialling in at 2.30am local time in Hong Kong, Kai Fan Leung.

    PDC Home Tour - Thursday's fixtures (Group 14)

    Chris Dobey v Ciaran Teehan
    Ron Meulenkamp v Kai Fan Leung
    Ciaran Teehan v Kai Fan Leung
    Chris Dobey v Ron Meulenjamp
    Ron Meulenkamp v Ciaran Teehan
    Kai Fan Leung v Chris Dobey

    Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny, Ryan Searle, Jelle Klaasen, Martijn Kleermaker, Alan Tabern and Carl Wilkinson are among the shock names to have topped the opening groups.

    Only Nathan Aspinall, Dave Chisnall, Jonny Clayton and Max Hopp have reaffirming their status from the higher echelons of the rankings.

    PDC Home Tour - The Winners

    Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker
    Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall
    Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern
    Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp
    Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson
    Group Six - Ryan Searle
    Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen
    Group Eight - Jonny Clayton

    All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase.

    PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups

    Thursday Friday Saturday
    Chris Dobey Darren Webster Ricky Evans
    Ciaran Teehan Bradley Brooks Martin Atkins
    Ron Meulenkamp Scott Baker Christian Bunse
    Kai Fan Leung Andy Hamilton Jeff Smith

