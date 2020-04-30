PDC Home Tour: Chris Dobey wins Group 14 on Thursday night

3:16 A look back at the story of the 14th night of the PDC Home Tour, which saw Chris Dobey win the group. A look back at the story of the 14th night of the PDC Home Tour, which saw Chris Dobey win the group.

Chris Dobey may have taken top spot in Thursday's offering from the PDC Home Tour, but Kai Fan Leung gets an honourable mention for beating the group winner in the early hours of the morning, in front of just his dog in Hong Kong.

The PDC's 32-night jamboree had it's most international field yet as Almere in the Netherlands and Cork in the Republic of Ireland joined Hong Kong in hosting tungsten from home, but it was Bedlington in the North East of England that was to stand victorious.

PDC Home Tour - Group 14 Standing Pts Legs +/- (1) Chris Dobey 4 +6 (2) Ron Meulenkamp 4 +1 (3) Ciaran Teehan 2 -3 (4) Kai Fan Leung 2 -4

PDC Home Tour - Thursday's fixtures (Group 14) Chris Dobey 5-2 Ciaran Teehan Ron Meulenkamp 5-4 Kai Fan Leung Ciaran Teehan 5-1 Kai Fan Leung Chris Dobey 5-1 Ron Meulenjamp Ron Meulenkamp 5-2 Ciaran Teehan Kai Fan Leung 5-4 Chris Dobey

World No 20 Dobey has been making huge strides over the last couple of years and 'Hollywood' underlined his growing reputation with a stellar evening's work that saw him record two comprehensive victories on his way to topping Group 14.

Only Nathan Aspinall, Dave Chisnall, Jonny Clayton and Max Hopp have lived up to their billing as the highest-ranked player and Dobey joined in progressing to the second phase, sealing top spot with a game to spare.

Heavy wins over Ciaran Teehan and Ron Meulenkamp, the latter featuring seven perfect darts, put him in a near unassailable position ahead of the last round of matches and top spot was confirmed when Meulenkamp sunk Teehan in game five.

1:03 Chris Dobey hit seven perfect darts before falling short in his nine-dart attempt against Ron Meulenjamp in the PDC Home Tour Chris Dobey hit seven perfect darts before falling short in his nine-dart attempt against Ron Meulenjamp in the PDC Home Tour

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group Eight - Jonny Clayton

A night of high-class arrows saw Meulenkamp himself twice fire six perfect darts as the Home Tour chased it's second perfect leg of arrows. The Dutchman nicknamed The Bomb crashed in six 180s in his 5-2 win over Teehan that ended the Irishman's hopes and crowned Dobey the night's winner.

Dobey was unable to put the seal on his night's work suffering a 5-4 defeat to Leung, who celebrated a well-earned victory with his dog at 5.07am local time in Hong Kong. "At least I can tell my wife I managed a win," he said afterwards.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Friday Saturday Darren Webster Ricky Evans Bradley Brooks Martin Atkins Scott Baker Christian Bunse Andy Hamilton Jeff Smith

It may not have been a perfect night for Dobey, but he was able to celebrate as a group winner, revealing that playing a number of online and virtual leagues had got him familiar with the set-up and he now advances to join the 13 other names in the hat for second round.

Get the biggest and latest sports news stories with dedicated sports sections for Football, Formula 1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Tennis, NFL, NBA, Darts, GAA, Netball, Racing and Other Sports.

Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android