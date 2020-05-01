Darts at home

Darts News

Andy Hamilton is part of the PDC Home Tour action on Friday night - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app
Former World Championship runner-up Andy Hamilton will star in Friday's Group 15 of the PDC Home Tour.

Two-time televised semi-finalist Chris Dobey came out on top of a cosmopolitan night of action on Thursday, that featured Hong Kong's Kai Fan Leung playing at 5am in the morning.

Steve Beaton missed out to Carl Wilkinson on Wednesday night - the Bronzed Adonis joining Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, James Wade and Michael Smith in failing to make it out of the group.

Also on Friday night, former Players Championship finals semi-finalist Darren Webster will be dialling in along with Scott Baker and Bradley Brooks.

    PDC Home Tour - Thursday's fixtures (Group 14)

    Chris Dobey v Ciaran Teehan
    Ron Meulenkamp v Kai Fan Leung
    Ciaran Teehan v Kai Fan Leung
    Chris Dobey v Ron Meulenjamp
    Ron Meulenkamp v Ciaran Teehan
    Kai Fan Leung v Chris Dobey

    Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny, Ryan Searle, Jelle Klaasen, Martijn Kleermaker, Alan Tabern and Carl Wilkinson are among the shock names to have topped the opening groups.

    Only Nathan Aspinall, Dave Chisnall, Jonny Clayton, Max Hopp and Chris Dobey have reaffirming their status from the higher echelons of the rankings.

    PDC Home Tour - The Winners

    Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker
    Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall
    Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern
    Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp
    Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson
    Group Six - Ryan Searle
    Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen
    Group Eight - Jonny Clayton

    All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase.

    PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups

    Thursday Friday Saturday
    Chris Dobey Darren Webster Ricky Evans
    Ciaran Teehan Bradley Brooks Martin Atkins
    Ron Meulenkamp Scott Baker Christian Bunse
    Kai Fan Leung Andy Hamilton Jeff Smith

