Darts at home

Andy Hamilton is part of the PDC Home Tour action on Friday night - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app Andy Hamilton is part of the PDC Home Tour action on Friday night - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app

Former World Championship runner-up Andy Hamilton will star in Friday's Group 15 of the PDC Home Tour.

Two-time televised semi-finalist Chris Dobey came out on top of a cosmopolitan night of action on Thursday, that featured Hong Kong's Kai Fan Leung playing at 5am in the morning.

Steve Beaton missed out to Carl Wilkinson on Wednesday night - the Bronzed Adonis joining Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, James Wade and Michael Smith in failing to make it out of the group.

Also on Friday night, former Players Championship finals semi-finalist Darren Webster will be dialling in along with Scott Baker and Bradley Brooks.

PDC Home Tour - Thursday's fixtures (Group 14) Chris Dobey v Ciaran Teehan Ron Meulenkamp v Kai Fan Leung Ciaran Teehan v Kai Fan Leung Chris Dobey v Ron Meulenjamp Ron Meulenkamp v Ciaran Teehan Kai Fan Leung v Chris Dobey

Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny, Ryan Searle, Jelle Klaasen, Martijn Kleermaker, Alan Tabern and Carl Wilkinson are among the shock names to have topped the opening groups.

Only Nathan Aspinall, Dave Chisnall, Jonny Clayton, Max Hopp and Chris Dobey have reaffirming their status from the higher echelons of the rankings.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group Six - Ryan Searle Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group Eight - Jonny Clayton

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Thursday Friday Saturday Chris Dobey Darren Webster Ricky Evans Ciaran Teehan Bradley Brooks Martin Atkins Ron Meulenkamp Scott Baker Christian Bunse Kai Fan Leung Andy Hamilton Jeff Smith

Get the biggest and latest sports news stories with dedicated sports sections for Football, Formula 1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Tennis, NFL, NBA, Darts, GAA, Netball, Racing and Other Sports.

Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android