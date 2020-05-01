PDC Home Tour: Glen Durrant, Stephen Bunting, and John Henderson lined-up to appear

Glen Durrant will make his Home Tour bow

Premier League table-topper Glen Durrant will make his Home Tour bow next week, with the line-ups and fixtures confirmed for Groups 17-20.

Durrant, a three-time Lakeside Champion, will headline Tuesday's Group 19 action, while Joe Cullen, Stephen Bunting, Jeffrey de Zwaan and John Henderson are also set to feature as the home-broadcast event continues.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Darren Webster Ricky Evans John Henderson Stephen Bunting Glen Durrant Joe Cullen Bradley Brooks Martin Atkins Krzysztof Kciuk Kim Huybrechts Justin Pipe Jeffrey de Zwaan Scott Baker Christian Bunse Damon Heta Harald Leitinger Vincent van der Meer Ryan Murray Andy Hamilton Jeff Smith Gary Blades Nathan Derry Maik Kuivenhoven John Michael

Sunday will see the 17th of 32 consecutive nights of live darts take place, as popular Scot Henderson takes on Poland's Krzysztof Kciuk in the opening game of Group 17, which will also see Australia's Damon Heta - in the middle of the night in Perth - and fellow 2020 PDC Tour Card winner Gary Blades in action.

Former Premier League stars Bunting and Kim Huybrechts will compete in Monday's Group 18, along with Austria's Harald Leitinger and Norfolk's Nathan Derry.

Durrant will meet Vincent van der Meer in the opening game of Group 19 on Tuesday, before former World Grand Prix semi-finalist Justin Pipe and Van der Meer's fellow Dutchman Maik Kuivenhoven enter the live broadcast.

Wednesday's mouth-watering Group 20 line-up will feature multiple ranking event winners Joe Cullen and Jeffrey de Zwaan along with emerging Scottish talent Ryan Murray, while experienced John Michael will dial in from Greece.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group 10 - Nathan Aspinall Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group Eight - Jonny Clayton

The nightly league format will see all four competitors play each other once in matches played over the best of nine legs (first to five legs), with a winner crowned each night.

