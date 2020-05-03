Darts at home

Darts News

You can follow all of the action across the week on the Sky Sports app - beginning at 7.30pm every evening

Last Updated: 03/05/20 7:26pm
John Henderson is part of the PDC Home Tour action on Sunday night - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app
John Henderson headlines Sunday's action on the PDC Home Tour, as the group stages pass the half-way point.

In Group 17, the Highlander will take on England's Gary Blades, Poland's Krzysztof Kciuk, and Australian Damon Heta who will be dialling in from Down Under at 2:30am local time.

PDC Home Tour - Sunday's fixtures (Group 17)

John Henderson v Krzysztof Kciuk
Damon Heta v Gary Blades
Krzysztof Kciuk v Gary Blades
John Henderson v Damon Heta
Damon Heta v Krzysztof Kciuk
Gary Blades v John Henderson

Canadian star Jeff Smith topped Group 16 on Saturday night, hitting two 10-darters in the process.

Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny, Ryan Searle, Jelle Klaasen, Martijn Kleermaker, Alan Tabern and Carl Wilkinson are among the other shock names to have topped the opening groups.

Only Nathan Aspinall, Dave Chisnall, Jonny Clayton, Max Hopp, Chris Dobey and Darren Webster have reaffirmed their status from the higher echelons of the rankings.

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups

Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday
John Henderson Stephen Bunting Glen Durrant Joe Cullen
Krzysztof Kciuk Kim Huybrechts Justin Pipe Jeffrey de Zwaan
Damon Heta Harald Leitinger Vincent van der Meer Ryan Murray
Gary Blades Nathan Derry Maik Kuivenhoven John Michael

PDC Home Tour - The Winners

Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker
Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall
Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern
Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp
Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson
Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey
Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster
Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith

