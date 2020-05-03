Darts at home

John Henderson is part of the PDC Home Tour action on Sunday night - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app John Henderson is part of the PDC Home Tour action on Sunday night - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app

John Henderson headlines Sunday's action on the PDC Home Tour, as the group stages pass the half-way point.

In Group 17, the Highlander will take on England's Gary Blades, Poland's Krzysztof Kciuk, and Australian Damon Heta who will be dialling in from Down Under at 2:30am local time.

PDC Home Tour - Sunday's fixtures (Group 17) John Henderson v Krzysztof Kciuk Damon Heta v Gary Blades Krzysztof Kciuk v Gary Blades John Henderson v Damon Heta Damon Heta v Krzysztof Kciuk Gary Blades v John Henderson

Canadian star Jeff Smith topped Group 16 on Saturday night, hitting two 10-darters in the process.

Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny, Ryan Searle, Jelle Klaasen, Martijn Kleermaker, Alan Tabern and Carl Wilkinson are among the other shock names to have topped the opening groups.

Only Nathan Aspinall, Dave Chisnall, Jonny Clayton, Max Hopp, Chris Dobey and Darren Webster have reaffirmed their status from the higher echelons of the rankings.

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday John Henderson Stephen Bunting Glen Durrant Joe Cullen Krzysztof Kciuk Kim Huybrechts Justin Pipe Jeffrey de Zwaan Damon Heta Harald Leitinger Vincent van der Meer Ryan Murray Gary Blades Nathan Derry Maik Kuivenhoven John Michael

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith

Get the biggest and latest sports news stories with dedicated sports sections for Football, Formula 1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Tennis, NFL, NBA, Darts, GAA, Netball, Racing and Other Sports.

Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android