Darts at home

The quickfire pairing of Stephen Bunting and Kim Huybrechts share top billing in Monday's latest group stage of the PDC Home Tour.

Former BDO world champion Stephen Bunting has been returning to his best form over the last 18 months and was back in the Premier League as 'Challenger earlier this year and he will kick over the evening's action against Austria's Harald Leitinger.

Completing the quartet for the 18th night of action will be Nathan Derry and 'Hurricane' Huybrechts who will hope to continue his own resurgence when he takes to the oche from his native Belgium.

PDC Home Tour - Monday's fixtures (Group 18) Stephen Bunting v Harald Leitinger Kim Huybrechts v Nathan Derry Harald Leitinger v Nathan Derry Stephen Bunting v Kim Huybrechts Kim Huybrechts v Harald Leitinger Nathan Derry v Stephen Bunting

Either Huybrechts or Bunting would be expected to come through but only a handful of the competition's top-ranked names have qualified from their groups as the unique nature of competition from home has proved difficult.

Nathan Aspinall, Dave Chisnall and Jonny Clayton are among those to have come through but Carl Wilkinson, Alan Tabern, Jamie Lewis and Nick Kenny are among the surprise winners.

World champion Peter Wright has been the headline name to fall, joined by Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall from the world's top ten in falling ath the opening group stage,

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Monday Tuesday Wednesday Stephen Bunting Glen Durrant Joe Cullen Kim Huybrechts Justin Pipe Jermaine Wattimena Harald Leitinger Vincent van der Meer Ryan Murray Nathan Derry Maik Kuivenhoven John Michael

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith

