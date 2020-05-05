Darts at home

Glen Durrant is part of the PDC Home Tour action on Monday night - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app Glen Durrant is part of the PDC Home Tour action on Monday night - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app

Premier League table-topper and three-time BDO world champion Glen Durrant headlines Tuesday's PDC Home Tour.

Duzza, in his second year on the PDC circuit, will hope to avoid the same fate of several other top-ranked players in the field in missing out on top spot.

Vincent van der Meer and Maik Kuivenhoven are also in the group, which is made up by former World Grand Prix semi-finalist Justin Pipe.

PDC Home Tour - Tuesday's fixtures (Group 19) Glen Durrant v Vincent van der Meer Justin Pipe v Maik Kuivenhoven Vincent van der Meer v Maik Kuivenhoven Glen Durrant v Justin Pipe Justin Pipe v Vincent van der Meer Maik Kuivenhoven v Glen Durrant

Nathan Aspinall, Dave Chisnall and Jonny Clayton are among those to have come through but Carl Wilkinson, Alan Tabern, Jamie Lewis and Nick Kenny are among the surprise winners.

World champion Peter Wright has been the headline name to fall, joined by Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall from the world's top 10 in falling at the opening group stage.

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Joe Cullen Rob Cross Ian White Kyle Anderson Krzysztof Ratajski Jermaine Wattimena William Borland Jesus Noguera Daniel Larsson Toni Alcinas Ryan Murray Dimitri Van den Bergh Danny Noppert Martin Schindler Jamie Hughes John Michael Derk Telnekes James Wilson Dirk van Duijvenbode Darius Labanauskas

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith

