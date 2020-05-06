Darts at home

Joe Cullen is part of the PDC Home Tour action on Wednesday night - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app Joe Cullen is part of the PDC Home Tour action on Wednesday night - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app

Three-time PDC ranking event winner Joe Cullen joins Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena as the headliners for Wednesday's PDC Home Tour.

Wattimena will feature in Group 20 after Jeffrey de Zwaan withdrew due to a shoulder injury. World No 24 Wattimena is set to star alongside Cullen in a stellar night of Home Tour action.

Group 20 will also feature emerging Scottish talent Ryan Murray, while experienced John Michael will dial into the live broadcast from Greece.

PDC Home Tour - Wednesday's fixtures (Group 20) Joe Cullen vs Ryan Murray Jermaine Wattimena vs John Michael Ryan Murray vs John Michael Joe Cullen vs Jermaine Wattimena Jermaine Wattimena vs Ryan Murray John Michael vs Joe Cullen

Nathan Aspinall, Dave Chisnall and Jonny Clayton are among those to have come through but Carl Wilkinson, Alan Tabern, Jamie Lewis and Nick Kenny are among the surprise winners.

World champion Peter Wright has been the headline name to fall, joined by Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall from the world's top 10 in falling at the opening group stage.

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Joe Cullen Rob Cross Ian White Kyle Anderson Krzysztof Ratajski Jermaine Wattimena William Borland Jesus Noguera Daniel Larsson Toni Alcinas Ryan Murray Dimitri Van den Bergh Danny Noppert Martin Schindler Jamie Hughes John Michael Karel Sedlacek James Wilson Dirk van Duijvenbode Darius Labanauskas

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - ? Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith

