Darts at home

Rob Cross and Dimitri Van den Bergh will revive memories of their thrilling World Championship clash of 2018 when they meet in Thursday's Home Tour action.

The surroundings may not be the same as Alexandra Palace, and a jam-packed crowd will not be in attendance but the pair will face off in the fourth match of Group 21 as the star turn for the evening's entertainment.

Cross burst onto the scene in his first year as a professional and edged out Van den Bergh in a quarter-final for the ages at Ally Pally, going on to seal a maiden world title at his first attempt.

Making up the rest of the group are talented Irish thrower William Borland and Czech number one Karel Sedlacek, who has replaced Holland's Derk Telnekes, whose wife is a health worker and will be on duty herself on Thursday night.

PDC Home Tour - Thursday's fixtures (Group 21) Rob Cross v William Borland Dimitri Van den Bergh v Derk Telnekes William Borland v Derk Telnekes Rob Cross v Dimitri Van den Bergh Dimitri Van den Bergh v William Borland Derk Telnekes v Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall, Dave Chisnall and Jonny Clayton are among those to have come through but Carl Wilkinson, Alan Tabern, Jamie Lewis and Nick Kenny are among the surprise winners.

World champion Peter Wright has been the headline name to fall, joined by Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall from the world's top 10 in falling at the opening group stage.

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Rob Cross Ian White Kyle Anderson Krzysztof Ratajski William Borland Jesus Noguera Daniel Larsson Toni Alcinas Dimitri Van den Bergh Danny Noppert Martin Schindler Jamie Hughes Karel Sedlacek James Wilson Dirk van Duijvenbode Darius Labanauskas

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith

