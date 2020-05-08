Darts at home

Ian White is part of the PDC Home Tour action on Friday night - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app Ian White is part of the PDC Home Tour action on Friday night - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app

Ian White will hope to live up to his billing as one of the world's top 10 when he headlines Friday's latest night of PDC Home Tour action

'Diamond' White will become the seventh member of the world's top 10 to enter the PDC's 32-night darting from home extravaganza - and until Rob Cross' triumph on Thursday, only Nathan Aspinall had prevailed.

Thursday is the 22nd of 32 consecutive nights of live darts take place, and world no 10 White will be the top-ranked player on Friday.

There is another international feel to proceedings as Group 22,with Holland's PDC ranking event winner Danny Noppert and Spain's Jesus Noguera, a two-time winner on the 2019 Challenge Tour, joining White's fellow Englishman James Wilson in completing the line-up.

PDC Home Tour - Friday fixtures (Group 22) Ian White v Jesus Noguera Danny Noppert v James Wilson Jesus Noguera v James Wilson Ian White v Danny Noppert Danny Noppert v Jesus Noguera James Wilson v Ian White

Aspinall and Cross have been joined by Dave Chisnall, Glen Durrant and Jonny Clayton as big names to have come through but Carl Wilkinson, Alan Tabern, Jamie Lewis and Nick Kenny are among the surprise winners.

World champion Peter Wright has been the headline name to fall, joined by Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and James Wade from the world's top 10 in falling at the opening group stage.

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Friday Saturday Sunday Ian White Kyle Anderson Krzysztof Ratajski Jesus Noguera Daniel Larsson Toni Alcinas Danny Noppert Martin Schindler Jamie Hughes James Wilson Dirk van Duijvenbode Darius Labanauskas

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group 21 - Rob Cross Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith

