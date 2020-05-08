PDC Home Tour: Jesus Noguera topples three players from the world's top 40 to triumph

2:39 A look back at the story of the 22nd night of the PDC Home Tour, which saw the first Spanish group winner as Jesus Noguera progressed and world number 10 Ian White was knocked out. A look back at the story of the 22nd night of the PDC Home Tour, which saw the first Spanish group winner as Jesus Noguera progressed and world number 10 Ian White was knocked out.

The PDC's Home Tour has given plenty a chance to shine, and Spain's Jesus Noguera became the latest man to shock a member of the world's top 10 - edging out Ian White to take Friday's top spot.

The 22nd night of action went the distance with three players still in with a chance of topping the group going into the final two games, and two still in the running as the final match was played out.

In the end, it was world No 127 Noguera who progressed, playing from his friend's house in Orihuela in the south west of Spain, he won two of his three matches and got a favour from James Wilson in the last match of the night to get the better of White, who ended up third in the group.

Noguera's triumph, over three players ranked in the world's top 40, means that Spain becomes the eighth nation to claim a winner from the PDC's darting from home roadshow - England, Wales, Holland, Canada, Scotland, Australia and Germany have all registered a winner so far.

Friday's Group 22 table Pts Legs +/- (1) Jesus Noguera 4 +2 (2) Danny Noppert 4 +1 (3) Ian White 2 0 (4) James Wilson 2 -3

PDC Home Tour - Friday's results (Group 22) Ian White 3-5 Jesus Noguera Danny Noppert 5-4 James Wilson Jesus Noguera 5-2 James Wilson Ian White 5-2 Danny Noppert Danny Noppert 5-2 Jesus Noguera James Wilson 5-4 Ian White

Noguera had given himself the perfect start, beating White for a comprehensive 5-2 success in the opening match of the night. After Danny Noppert had survived a Wilson fightback to win a last-leg decider, Noguera chalked up his second victory of the evening to beat Wilson - a result that ended the Huddersfield thrower's hopes.

White hauled himself back into the run, with a best performance of the night to beat Noppert but the Dutchman still had a glimmer of chance as all three players - Noguera, White and Noppert were in the hunt with two matches remaining.

It's a shock to get us underway in the first match of Night 22 as Spain's Jesus Noguera edges out the world no 10 Ian White.



Noppert had to beat Noguera 5-1 to stand any chance and at 3-1 hopes were raised, but when the Spaniard took the fifth leg, it was all over for Noppy despite the former BDO World Championship finalist going on to claim a 5-2 win.

That success meant White had the chance to claim top spot. A 5-3 win or better would see him top the group and justify his position as favourite, but in a messy final match of the evening, he went down 5-4 to Wilson, who claimed his first win of the night and left Noguera delighted.

White's departure, on a night that featured more than 100 missed darts at double, means he joins world champion Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and James Wade in crashing out - only Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross from the world's top 10 have progressed, while Noguera joins a growing list of surprise names to advance.

The second phase of the competition remains an unknown as the PDC wait to see when a safe return to something like regulation darts will materialise but in the meantime, the Home Tour continues over the weekend, including a footballers edition featuring Declan Rice, James Maddison, Charlie Austin and Paul Gallagher throwing in aid of the NHS.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Friday Saturday Sunday Ian White Kyle Anderson Krzysztof Ratajski Jesus Noguera Daniel Larsson Toni Alcinas Danny Noppert Martin Schindler Jamie Hughes James Wilson Dirk van Duijvenbode Darius Labanauskas

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group 21 - Rob Cross Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith

